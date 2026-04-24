Main weakness Orlando Pirates can expose as they chase double over Kaizer Chiefs to sustain PSL hopes - 'Amakhosi have a few players that can really...'
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Who are the favourites?
Well, they say there are no favourites in the Soweto Derby, but recent meetings have proved form and quality matter.
Orlando Pirates play Kaizer Chiefs, hoping to make it seven Premier Soccer League wins in a row against their old rivals.
Despite winning five and drawing one of their last six games in the top-tier, Amakhosi are seen as the underdogs in this fixture.
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What made Chiefs deliver in the past
Amakhosi legend George Maluleka has explained why it was easy for Chiefs back then against the Sea Robbers in the Soweto Derby.
"If I look at when I joined Kaizer Chiefs, at the time, we had a lot of senior players that were part of Bafana Bafana," he said as quoted by SABC Sport.
Khune, Shabba, Yeye, and Parker. Those guys were the senior players at the time, and they were playing for Bafana. These were the guys who were running with the game and also dictating on the field of play.
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Chiefs exposed!
"At the moment, do I think Kaizer Chiefs has those players? Right now, they only have a few. They have a few players that can really lift their hands and say, 'We are the ones; we are the senior players'," Maluleka continued.
"Maboe, for example, and Cele. For me, those two guys can, but they just joined the team.
"They also have Vilakazi and Shabalala that are coming up. They should be looking up to these guys because these players have played at the highest level - with Maboe at Sundowns having played in the Champions League as well," he concluded.
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Under pressure Amakhosi?
Chiefs were comprehensively beaten 3-0 in the previous Premier Soccer League meeting and will be hoping to ensure that doesn't happen again.