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Gaston Sirino and referee Eungen Mdluli, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Main weakness Orlando Pirates can expose as they chase double over Kaizer Chiefs to sustain PSL hopes - 'Amakhosi have a few players that can really...'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The traditional rivals are at it again this weekend in South Africa's biggest Premier Soccer League fixture at the FNB Stadium. A lot is at stake for both the Buccaneers and the Glamour Boys as the season reaches its penultimate stage.

  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates USE THIS ONEGOAL

    Who are the favourites?

    Well, they say there are no favourites in the Soweto Derby, but recent meetings have proved form and quality matter.

    Orlando Pirates play Kaizer Chiefs, hoping to make it seven Premier Soccer League wins in a row against their old rivals.

    Despite winning five and drawing one of their last six games in the top-tier, Amakhosi are seen as the underdogs in this fixture.

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  • George Maluleka, Kaizer ChiefsGallo

    What made Chiefs deliver in the past

    Amakhosi legend George Maluleka has explained why it was easy for Chiefs back then against the Sea Robbers in the Soweto Derby.

    "If I look at when I joined Kaizer Chiefs, at the time, we had a lot of senior players that were part of Bafana Bafana," he said as quoted by SABC Sport.

    Khune, Shabba, Yeye, and Parker. Those guys were the senior players at the time, and they were playing for Bafana. These were the guys who were running with the game and also dictating on the field of play.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs exposed!

    "At the moment, do I think Kaizer Chiefs has those players? Right now, they only have a few. They have a few players that can really lift their hands and say, 'We are the ones; we are the senior players'," Maluleka continued.

    "Maboe, for example, and Cele. For me, those two guys can, but they just joined the team.

    "They also have Vilakazi and Shabalala that are coming up. They should be looking up to these guys because these players have played at the highest level - with Maboe at Sundowns having played in the Champions League as well," he concluded.

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  • Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Under pressure Amakhosi?

    Chiefs were comprehensively beaten 3-0 in the previous Premier Soccer League meeting and will be hoping to ensure that doesn't happen again.