Andile Jali, Moroka SwallowsBackpage
Seth Willis

Magesi, the next home for former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali? Makhubela responds

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FCMagesi FCSekhukhune UnitedAmaZulu FCAndile Jali

The bulky midfielder is ready to serve South African football again, six months after parting ways with the Dube Birds.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jali has been working on his fitness
  • A few teams have been linked with the midfielder
  • Magesi responds to rumours they are chasing the 34-year-old
Article continues below