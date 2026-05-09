Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Magesi will be without Motsie Matima who is suspended after he scored and picked up his fourth caution of the season in the match against Orbit.

Coach Allan Freese also seemed to rule out Sifiso Luthuli in his pre-match comments but Kgothatso Mariba should be back in line to play a part after sitting out their 2-1 loss to Orbit.

“We are going to go out there and play we can’t hide,” Freese said ahead of facing Pirates.

“It’s a fixture. We must prepare for it, and we must go play the game."

“Well, I believe not [having Luthuli and Ndlozi] I believe not. So, we must prepare with whatever players we have. We’ve got to do that. We’ve got to prepare with whatever players we have.

“Well, it becomes a do or die and sometimes the things are left with the players. They must also fight. I can’t fight alone.

“They must also help fight. So, it becomes a do or die game every game we play. Now, there’s three left, can we take chances with these three games? No.

“So, every game we must go fight now.”

Magesi Probable XI: Chipezeze, J. Mokone, L. Mokone, Buthelezi, Ndlozi, Darpoh, Magaqa, Vandala, Darpoh, Mosadi, Sibanyoni.