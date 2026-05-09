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Orlando Pirates, Magesi, October 2025Backpage
Steve Blues

Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
A. Ouaddou
R. Mofokeng
S. Nduli
T. Xoki
Z. Kwinika
Magesi FC
S. Chaine

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between Dikwena tša Meetse and the Buccaneers at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night. The Soweto club will be gunning for three points towards their reinvigorated title challenge while the home team is desperate for points to move off the bottom of the table and avoid relegation.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the bottom of the log side and their title chasing opponents, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Peter Mokaba Stadium, August 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Magesi vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    09/05/26

    KickOff:

    20h00

    Venue:

    Peter Mokaba Stadium


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  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    How to watch Magesi vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow the goals on our live scores page.

  • Magesi FC, March 2026Backpage

    Magesi team news & squads

    Magesi will be without Motsie Matima who is suspended after he scored and picked up his fourth caution of the season in the match against Orbit.

    Coach Allan Freese also seemed to rule out Sifiso Luthuli in his pre-match comments but Kgothatso Mariba should be back in line to play a part after sitting out their 2-1 loss to Orbit.

    “We are going to go out there and play we can’t hide,” Freese said ahead of facing Pirates.

    “It’s a fixture. We must prepare for it, and we must go play the game."

    “Well, I believe not [having Luthuli and Ndlozi] I believe not. So, we must prepare with whatever players we have. We’ve got to do that. We’ve got to prepare with whatever players we have.

    “Well, it becomes a do or die and sometimes the things are left with the players. They must also fight. I can’t fight alone.

    “They must also help fight. So, it becomes a do or die game every game we play. Now, there’s three left, can we take chances with these three games? No.

    “So, every game we must go fight now.”

    Magesi Probable XI: Chipezeze, J. Mokone, L. Mokone, Buthelezi, Ndlozi, Darpoh, Magaqa, Vandala, Darpoh, Mosadi, Sibanyoni.

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    Pirates will be buoyed by developments in the title race after Sundowns dropped points against Kaizer Chiefs in a bruising draw at Loftus Versfeld during the week.

    Win all three of their remaining games and they will be champions on goal difference as they currently hold a +7 advantage over their Pretoria rivals.

    They will also be confident in their away record this season where they have collected 30 points in their 13 away fixtures, only missing out on a maximum haul through one defeat and three draws for a 70% win rate on the road.

    Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Sebelebele, Nemtajela, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, Appollis, Mbuthuma.

  • Wonderboy Makhubu, Magesi FCBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Magesi have only ever beaten Pirates once (2-3), in their first ever meeting in the Nedbank Cup in October 2024. Since then the Soweto club has held the upper hand with three wins and one draw across all competitions.

    This will, however, only be the second time the Buccaneers are visiting Dikwena tša Meetse, where they scraped a 1-0 win in late December 2024 after Wonderboy Makhubu missed a penalty and Lehlegonolo was red carded for the hosts.

    Coming into this clash the home side are on a run of one win in their last five matches (a stunning 5-2 victory over Durban City) and the Buccaneers have won three and drawn two, while scoring 13 goals in their last five fixtures.

    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    31/01/26

    Orlando Pirates 2-0 Magesi

    PSL

    28/10/25

    Orlando Pirates 2-1 Magesi

    Cup


  • Lehlohonolo Mtshali & Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates vs Magesi FC, May 2025 Backpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP