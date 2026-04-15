It was a successful outing for Kaizer Chiefs, who won against Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

After a quiet opening 33 minutes with little to separate the sides, Flavio Da Silva finally broke the deadlock for Amakhosi, and four minutes later Wandile Duba doubled the advantage to send them into half-time with a comfortable lead.

Right after the hour mark, Mduduzi Shabalala capitalised on Reeve Frosler’s pass to make it 3-0. Magesi showed some fight in search of a comeback, with Diteboho Mofokeng pulling one back for the hosts, but Khanyiso Mayo had the final say, sealing a 4-1 win as Amakhosi collected maximum points. Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reaction.









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