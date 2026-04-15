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Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer Chiefs, Samuel Darpoh, Magesi FC, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Magesi FC 1-4 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Let’s show them that a game in hand means points in hand for us! Do you all realise we can still win the league? We must sign Khanyisa Mayo permanently!'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
F. Silva
W. Duba
M. Shabalala
R. Frosler
D. Mofokeng
K. Mayo
Y. Mbuthuma
E. Makgopa

The Soweto giants have kept their unbeaten run going after beating Dikwena tsa Meetse in a Wednesday night league encounter, rediscovering the spark that once made them serious Premier Soccer League title contenders at the beginning of the season. And while there’s only a little left to play for, the Naturena-based outfit looks determined to go all the way in securing a return to continental competition next season. Meanwhile, things are even harder for Magesi, who remain stuck in 16th position on the table.

It was a successful outing for Kaizer Chiefs, who won against Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

After a quiet opening 33 minutes with little to separate the sides, Flavio Da Silva finally broke the deadlock for Amakhosi, and four minutes later Wandile Duba doubled the advantage to send them into half-time with a comfortable lead.

Right after the hour mark, Mduduzi Shabalala capitalised on Reeve Frosler’s pass to make it 3-0. Magesi showed some fight in search of a comeback, with Diteboho Mofokeng pulling one back for the hosts, but Khanyiso Mayo had the final say, sealing a 4-1 win as Amakhosi collected maximum points. Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reaction.



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  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Show us Mbuthuma & Makgopa stats

    Hi Chommy [Orlando Pirates], you said Silva would struggle. Show us [Yanela] Mbuthuma, the road runners' goals, and [Evidence] Makgopa, the defensive striker's goals - Sergio

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  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Shapa Khosi

    So far, so good, but we are too casual gents; we need to be brutal in front of the goal. Let's show them that game in hand is points in hand to us 🔥❤️✌️✌️✌️✌️ Shapa Khosi Shapa 🔥❤️✌️ we still have a chance to win this trophy! - G. Zwonaka


  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    Beauty from Silva

    Now that’s what a striker should do! What a beauty from Silva? 😍 - Zizi Xorile


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  • Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Sign Mayo permanently

    He has been longing for this goal. I’m happy for him—this will boost his confidence. We must sign Mayo permanently; he is hungry for goals - President Samora


  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Duba unstoppable

    Duba is on form, there's no stopping him! - Zamile Joja