Magesi 0-3 Orlando Pirates: 'Bucs deserve to win this league, they have the best defence, we will come fetch it next season; Jomo needs to apologise to Tito'

Magesi were blown away in a ruthless 3-0 dismantling at the hands of Orlando Pirates at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Sea Robbers came out firing from the first whistle, with Patrick Maswanganyi striking early inside eight minutes to stamp their authority. Pirates kept their foot firmly on the accelerator and doubled their advantage in the 15th minute when Kamogelo Sebelebele calmly found the back of the net.

Armed with a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break, the Soweto giants showed no mercy after halftime, piling more misery on Dikwena Tša Meetse. Sebelebele’s dangerous run into the box forced Mzwandile Buthelezi into a costly challenge, leaving the referee with no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Oswin Appollis stepped up and coolly sent Mbali Tshabalala the wrong way to put the Mayfair side firmly in cruise control.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges emerged unscathed from the battle, and GOAL takes a look at what supporters had to say about the Buccaneers’ dominant victory.

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