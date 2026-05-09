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Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Magesi 0-3 Orlando Pirates: 'Bucs deserve to win this league, they have the best defence, we will come fetch it next season; Jomo needs to apologise to Tito'

Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
P. Maswanganyi
K. Sebelebele
A. Ouaddou
E. Chipezeze
M. Buthelezi
M. Tshabalala
O. Appollis
T. Zwane
K. Mudau
S. Chaine

Another polished display from the Buccaneers, who are keeping their eyes firmly locked on the grand prize after brushing aside relegation-threatened Dikwena Tša Meetse to bag maximum points and boost their goal difference, with the razor-tight Premier Soccer League title race threatening to be decided by more than just points alone.

Magesi were blown away in a ruthless 3-0 dismantling at the hands of Orlando Pirates at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Sea Robbers came out firing from the first whistle, with Patrick Maswanganyi striking early inside eight minutes to stamp their authority. Pirates kept their foot firmly on the accelerator and doubled their advantage in the 15th minute when Kamogelo Sebelebele calmly found the back of the net.

Armed with a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the break, the Soweto giants showed no mercy after halftime, piling more misery on Dikwena Tša Meetse. Sebelebele’s dangerous run into the box forced Mzwandile Buthelezi into a costly challenge, leaving the referee with no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Oswin Appollis stepped up and coolly sent Mbali Tshabalala the wrong way to put the Mayfair side firmly in cruise control.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges emerged unscathed from the battle, and GOAL takes a look at what supporters had to say about the Buccaneers’ dominant victory.

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Box-to-box player

    Orlando Pirates really wants this league. Who would have thought that Tito Maswanganyi would be a box-to-box player? Under Wadu, he runs, creates, scores, and defends - Alex Sithole


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  • Sipho Chaine Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Work smart

    Others score 7 goals, we simply score 3 and our GD is reinstated. Work smart and not hard... Sizwe Shapzin Mnisi

  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    No penalty

    We benefited there. That wasn’t a penalty 😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Gretchen_Ndou


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  • Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sebelebele better than Mudau

    Don’t tell me otherwise, Tito is better than Mshishi, and Sebelebele is better than Mudau this season - ZukzFranco

  • Elvis Chipezeze, Magesi FCBackpage

    Chipezeze paid to be unavailable

    We bought Chipezeze to fake illness 😂😂😂😂😂 - Sir_M_Charles


  • Jomo Sono, Cosmos, July 2024BackPagePix

    Jomo Sono owes Tito an apology

    Jomo needs to apologise mahn - Thartch


  • Best defence, not sellouts like Sundowns

    Honestly speaking, Orlando Pirates deserve to win this league title. They have the best defence, not sellouts like Mamelodi Sundowns. The best defence always wins you the title. Congratulations Buccaneers. We will come fetch it next season - GreatMaestrojoy


Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC