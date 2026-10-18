"Made of the stuff of greats": Bouaddi confirms Maresca's impression, a new step towards a bigger role at City

Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi couldn't hide his delight at making his first Premier League start in a Manchester City shirt, having played his part in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The young midfielder had won Enzo Maresca's trust the hard way. Three substitute appearances in the league were all he had to show for himself, then came an eye-catching display in the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. That performance earned him a place in the starting line-up against Ipswich.

For Maresca, the win carried its own slice of history. He became the first manager in Premier League history to win his first seven matches in the competition.