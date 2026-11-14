Madagascar U23 vs South Africa U23 Olympic Qualifier Preview: How to watch Amaglug-glug, kick-off time, venue, squad news & form

South Africa U23 head coach Raymond Mdaka admitted their Olympic Games qualifying opponents were a total mystery.

“Honestly, Madagascar is a very closed book. We have tried with whoever, including our senior team analysts, because they were not there in 2024 with COSAFA in Mozambique, this is the age group,” Mdaka explained. “We checked everywhere where we could find something, it remains a closed book, but other than that, we always have a way – as the technical team and coaches, to find something. It’s challenging, but we always have a way out.”

He was, however, confident that with talent like Kaizer Chiefs’ Mfundo Vilakazi, Orlando Pirates’ Cemran Dansin, Simphiwe Selepe, Mpho Padime and Neo Rapoo, and Mamelodi Sundowns players like Gomolemo Kekana, Lazola Maku, and Kutlwano Letlhaku added to the overseas contingent of Shandre Campbell (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Fletcher Smythe-Lowe (Estoril Praia, Portugal) and Tylon Smith (New England Revolution, USA), his side will be competitive no matter who they face.