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Madagascar U23 vs South Africa U23 Olympic Qualifier Preview: How to watch Amaglug-glug, kick-off time, venue, squad news & form

South Africa U23
Madagascar
Summer Olympics
South Africa
Premier Soccer League
R. Mdaka
S. Campbell
T. Smith
C. Dansin
M. Padime
N. Rapoo
G. Kekana
K. Letlhaku

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch Raymond Mdaka's youngsters take on the islanders at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. This is the first leg of a two-legged Olympic qualifying tie.

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  • Lucas Moripe StadiumBackpagepix

    Match information

    Competition:

    Olympic Qualifying

    Game:

    Madagascar U23 vs South Africa U23

    Date:

    14/11/26

    Kick-off time:

    14:30 SAST

    Venue:

    Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville.

  • Madagascar U23 vs South Africa U23

    Head-to-head and recent form

    South Africa U23: D W D D D

    Madagascar U23: W L L L L

    Head to head: These two teams have never met before at this level.

  • Team news

    South Africa U23 head coach Raymond Mdaka admitted their Olympic Games qualifying opponents were a total mystery.

    “Honestly, Madagascar is a very closed book. We have tried with whoever, including our senior team analysts, because they were not there in 2024 with COSAFA in Mozambique, this is the age group,” Mdaka explained. “We checked everywhere where we could find something, it remains a closed book, but other than that, we always have a way – as the technical team and coaches, to find something. It’s challenging, but we always have a way out.”

    He was, however, confident that with talent like Kaizer Chiefs’ Mfundo Vilakazi, Orlando Pirates’ Cemran Dansin, Simphiwe Selepe, Mpho Padime and Neo Rapoo, and Mamelodi Sundowns players like Gomolemo Kekana, Lazola Maku, and Kutlwano Letlhaku added to the overseas contingent of Shandre Campbell (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Fletcher Smythe-Lowe (Estoril Praia, Portugal) and Tylon Smith (New England Revolution, USA), his side will be competitive no matter who they face.

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    How to watch Madagascar U23 vs South Africa U23 - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SABC Plus

    SABC 1

    GOAL has no live score coverage available for this match.

    SAFA U23 Match page.

  • Puso Dithejane, Bafana Bafana.Backpage

    Dive deeper

    * South Africa U23 team page

    * Madagascar team page

    * SAFA X updates

    * GOAL South Africa FB page