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Thabang Mahlangu, South Afrca U23Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Madagascar U23 0-1 South Africa U23: 'We have a finishing problem; They should have called Mbekezeli Mbokazi here; Shandre Campbell is one ill-disciplined fellow'

South Africa U23
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Match report
Match
S. Campbell
N. Rapoo
M. Vilakazi
G. Kekana
R. Mdaka
K. Letlhaku
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
T. Smith
Q. Plaatjies
T. Mahlangu

Amaglug-glug made their dominance count in Pretoria, converting one of their numerous chances to claim maximum points and keep their hopes alive in the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2028 Olympics Games.

Madagascar suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to South Africa at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides showed attacking intent in the opening exchanges, but Amaglug-glug gradually took control of proceedings.

Thabang Mahlangu had several opportunities to put the game beyond reach before the break, but failed to find the back of the net as the sides headed into half-time locked at 0-0.

Raymond Mdaka's troops continued their search for the breakthrough after the restart, and their persistence finally paid off in the 73rd minute. Substitute Quwan Plaatjies rose to the occasion, powering home a header after being picked out by Neo Rapoo's inviting delivery.

The Mzansi outfit's solitary strike proved enough to secure all three points.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the 1-0 victory.

  • South Africa U23SAFA

    Abundance of talent

    Oh my word, the talent on display, an abundance of talent. Our football is in a good space, and I love it - Mshengu Tshabalala

    Exciting young talent - RayMaboya

  • Daine Klate, Chippa UnitedBackpage

    There's no publicity

    U23 used to be so popular in the days of Stiga, Shuffle, Benni, right through to the Klate's, Cheeseboy. This current generation, you hardly see them, and there's no publicity - King Mhlontlo

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi South Africa 2026 World CupGetty

    Mbokazi should be here

    They should have called Mbokazi here - Nathaniel Ramaboka

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  • Pitso Mosimane, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Finishing problem

    We have a finishing problem in South Africa. It is not just the senior teams; it is also the junior teams 😔 - Sibusis34190122

    U23 missing chances like their big brothers 😩 Shandre needs to stop being selfish - YavelaMadikx

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Amajita, October 2025Backpagepix

    Vilakazi is a perfect 10

    I hope our coaches are watching how Mfundo Vilakazi is being used as a number 10 in the Under-23 team - DibasRSA

    Mfundo Vilakazi is a perfect 10 - KnockwonderK

  • Shandre Campbell Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Campbell is ill-disciplined

    Shandre Campbell is one ill-disciplined fellow - Mkhacani MABASA

    Campbell needs to be careful with his tackles 🤣 - Llekamania