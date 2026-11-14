Madagascar U23 0-1 South Africa U23: 'We have a finishing problem; They should have called Mbekezeli Mbokazi here; Shandre Campbell is one ill-disciplined fellow'

Madagascar suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to South Africa at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides showed attacking intent in the opening exchanges, but Amaglug-glug gradually took control of proceedings.

Thabang Mahlangu had several opportunities to put the game beyond reach before the break, but failed to find the back of the net as the sides headed into half-time locked at 0-0.

Raymond Mdaka's troops continued their search for the breakthrough after the restart, and their persistence finally paid off in the 73rd minute. Substitute Quwan Plaatjies rose to the occasion, powering home a header after being picked out by Neo Rapoo's inviting delivery.

The Mzansi outfit's solitary strike proved enough to secure all three points.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the 1-0 victory.