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Fenerbahce v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs First LegGetty Images Sport

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Lyon, Paulo Fonseca: “The management of the substitutions? It’s easy to talk at the end of matches. The reason is that perhaps I am a manager of s...”

Lyon
Champions League
P. Fonseca

Paulo Fonseca was furious after Lyon's defeat to Fenerbahce in the second leg of the play-off for a place in the Champions League league phase. The OL boss responded like this to a journalist who criticised his substitutions: "It's always the same question, I'm used to it. At the end of the match it's easy to talk, to talk about the substitutions, it's always the same thing. Maybe the reason is that I'm a s... manager. That's the explanation".

  • Forced to sell

    Then on the match: "We lacked aggression, especially out wide. Fenerbahce are an excellent team. Qualification was very important for us to continue the season with this group, after this defeat we are obliged to sell some players. That is the reality of the situation".

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Ligue 1
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Le Havre
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