Luke Le Roux appears poised to spend another campaign in the English Championship with Portsmouth – ‘He stood toe-to-toe with Arsenal, he has a future here’

Despite a challenging introduction to English football, Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has offered a firm vote of confidence in Luke Le Roux.

The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, but his performances in high-pressure cup ties have seemingly secured his position at the club for at least another season.

Mousinho has been unequivocal about the former SuperSport United man's prospects at Fratton Park, referencing their defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup last January.

"Absolutely, Luke has a future here. He started against Arsenal, so definitely," the manager stated, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

"Luke has had a tough couple of months in a Pompey shirt, but he stood toe-to-toe with Arsenal and I didn’t look at that game and think about bringing him off early like we’ve done previously."



