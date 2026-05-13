Portsmouth
Luke Le Roux appears poised to spend another campaign in the English Championship with Portsmouth – ‘He stood toe-to-toe with Arsenal, he has a future here’
- Getty Images Sport
Mousinho backs South African star
Despite a challenging introduction to English football, Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has offered a firm vote of confidence in Luke Le Roux.
The 26-year-old midfielder has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, but his performances in high-pressure cup ties have seemingly secured his position at the club for at least another season.
Mousinho has been unequivocal about the former SuperSport United man's prospects at Fratton Park, referencing their defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup last January.
"Absolutely, Luke has a future here. He started against Arsenal, so definitely," the manager stated, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
"Luke has had a tough couple of months in a Pompey shirt, but he stood toe-to-toe with Arsenal and I didn’t look at that game and think about bringing him off early like we’ve done previously."
- Getty Images Sport
Establishing a role at Fratton Park
Le Roux’s debut season statistics tell a story of a player still finding his feet in the physical environment of the Championship.
The midfielder featured in just 16 games across all competitions, with 14 of those coming in league play.
However, his consistent presence in the matchday squad—appearing on the bench 43 times—suggests he is highly valued as a reliable tactical option.
Reports from the south coast indicate that Mousinho has been particularly impressed by Le Roux’s professional attitude and work ethic behind the scenes.
The Portsmouth boss reportedly sees the South African as a vital "destructive" presence in the middle of the park, capable of breaking up play and providing defensive stability when the team needs to shut down matches.
- AFP
Competition for places in 2026/27
While Le Roux looks set to stay, the path to the starting XI will not get any easier.
He currently finds himself behind club captain Marlon Pack and mid-season recruit Ebou Adams in the midfield pecking order.
With the club expected to be active in the transfer market to replace Andre Dozzell—who recently departed for the MLS with D.C. United—Le Roux will face fresh competition for minutes.
Nonetheless, the decision to retain the Bafana Bafana star highlights Portsmouth's belief in his long-term adaptation.
After a transition year following his move from Sweden, the upcoming season will be a pivotal period for Le Roux to translate his manager's praise into consistent first-team starts in the quest for Premier League promotion.
- AFP
What’s next for Le Roux?
With the 2025-26 Championship already done and dusted, Portsmouth's situation did not change, as they are set to spend a second season in a row in the second-tier division.
Le Roux and Co. finished in the 18th spot, three places above the red zone, with Coventry City and Ipswich Town earning direction qualification to the Premier League.
The third sport is up for grabs through the playoffs but for Le Roux and his Portsmouth teammates they are a distant dream for next season.
Le Roux has not represented the national team since he made the bench for the September World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria so his hopes of making the squad look slim.
Head coach Hugo Broos is expected to finalise South Africa’s FIFA World Cup squad by June 1, with the official announcement to be published by FIFA on June 2.
Bafana Bafana will play an international friendly match against Nicaragua at FNB Stadium on May 29.
South Africa have been housed in Group A alongside Mexico, Czech Republic and South Korea, with Bafana set to open their campaign against the co-host team on June 11.