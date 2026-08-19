Luke Baartman sends message to Fernando Da Cruz after promising start to the season with Kaizer Chiefs: 'I just want to thank the coach and his technical team'
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A dream start for the Amakhosi starlet
The rise of Luke Baartman has been one of the most captivating storylines in the early stages of the South African domestic season, as the youngster continues to cement his place in the Kaizer Chiefs starting line-up.
Baartman’s breakout moment arrived during the recent 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United, where he finally opened his goalscoring account for the club.
This followed an impressive Man of the Match display in a 3-1 win against Kruger United, proving that he can handle the immense pressure that comes with wearing the famous gold and black jersey.
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Grateful for the faith shown by Da Cruz
Speaking to the official Kaizer Chiefs website, Baartman was quick to credit Fernando Da Cruz and the rest of the coaching staff for his rapid integration into the first team.
The youngster highlighted the confidence instilled in him by the management, which has allowed him to express himself freely on the pitch.
“It has been a good start to the season. It’s always great to win early on to bolster the momentum of the team,” he said.
"I just want to thank the coach and his technical team for giving me the opportunity to start the game and believing in me."
Such a public show of appreciation underscores the positive atmosphere currently surrounding the Amakhosi dressing room.
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The emotion of the first goal
For any young striker, the first professional goal for a club of Chiefs' stature is a monumental milestone, and Baartman is no different.
The former Spurs academy graduate admitted that finding the back of the net was a deeply personal achievement that he will cherish forever.
“Scoring the goal was a very proud moment for me. I am grateful to my teammates for helping me to get my first goal, and I wish to score many more.
Baartman’s ability to link up with senior players has been a highlight of the season so far, and he remains determined to ensure that his first strike is merely the beginning of a prolific season.
The technical team has reportedly been working closely with him on his positioning and finishing, and the results are already visible on the scoreboard.
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Supporters are amazing
Beyond his tactical role, Baartman has also been moved by the incredible reception he has received from the club's massive fanbase.
Kaizer Chiefs supporters are known for their passion, and the youngster is fully aware of the responsibility that comes with playing for the most supported team in the country.
Concluding his reflections, Baartman emphasized the special bond between the players and the fans.
"Our supporters are amazing, always turning out in big numbers and being there for us. It is comforting to know they have our backs and we try to reciprocate by giving our best every time we step onto the field," he said.
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