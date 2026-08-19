Luke Baartman sends message to Fernando Da Cruz after promising start to the season with Kaizer Chiefs: 'I just want to thank the coach and his technical team'

The rise of Luke Baartman has been one of the most captivating storylines in the early stages of the South African domestic season, as the youngster continues to cement his place in the Kaizer Chiefs starting line-up.

Baartman’s breakout moment arrived during the recent 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United, where he finally opened his goalscoring account for the club.

This followed an impressive Man of the Match display in a 3-1 win against Kruger United, proving that he can handle the immense pressure that comes with wearing the famous gold and black jersey.



