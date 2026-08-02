Luke Baartman reveals emotional private conversations with Kaizer Motaung Jr in his challenging first season at Kaizer Chiefs: 'He always messaged me when I’m not in the team to keep going'
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The private support from Kaizer Motaung Jr
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Luke Baartman has lifted the lid on the emotional bond he shares with the club’s Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, following a standout performance in the Premier Soccer League.
The 20-year-old talent was named Man of the Match after a tireless display in the Amakhosi’s 3-1 victory over Kruger United, a result that signalled a bright start to the 2026/27 campaign.
Reflecting on the mental battle he faced when he was consistently left out of the matchday squads last season, Baartman credited the Sporting Director for keeping his spirits high.
The midfielder explained that even when he was far from the first-team picture, the club executive remained in constant contact to ensure his development did not stall.
“Last season, because I didn’t get a lot of chances to play, he always messaged me when I wasn’t in the team to keep going, to keep my head up. That’s all."
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A fresh start under Fernando Da Cruz
The arrival of Fernando Da Cruz as the new head coach has seemingly breathed new life into Baartman’s career at Naturena.
Unlike the previous regime, Da Cruz showed immediate faith in the youngster by handing him a starting berth in the league opener.
This tactical shift paid dividends as Baartman dominated the left channel, providing the energy and industry required to dismantle Kruger United.
The youngster expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to finally showcase his abilities in the gold and black jersey after a year of stagnation.
He recognized that the transition from a fringe player to a Man of the Match winner required both internal fortitude and external support from those leading the club.
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Overcoming the frustrations of last season
Baartman did not shy away from the reality of his difficult debut season, describing it as a period of significant personal and professional struggle.
Moving to a club of Chiefs' stature brings immense pressure, and being unable to contribute on the pitch can take a heavy toll on a young player's confidence.
During his post-match interview, the youngster was visibly moved as he recounted the journey from the periphery of the squad to becoming a key protagonist in the opening win.
““It’s been a tough season, last season.
"I’ve only been playing five games, started the last.
“I want to give thanks to the man above,” he added
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Tribute to family and the Cape Town community
Despite the individual glory of the Man of the Match award, Baartman remained grounded, choosing to dedicate the trophy to his roots in Cape Town.
He spoke warmly of his grandmother and the community that supported his dreams long before he arrived at one of Africa's biggest clubs.
“I think this one is going straight to my granny, to my community.
“I just want to give thanks to the coach for believing in me and trusting me, and thanks to my teammates as well.”
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