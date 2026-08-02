Luke Baartman reveals emotional private conversations with Kaizer Motaung Jr in his challenging first season at Kaizer Chiefs: 'He always messaged me when I’m not in the team to keep going'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Luke Baartman has lifted the lid on the emotional bond he shares with the club’s Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, following a standout performance in the Premier Soccer League.

The 20-year-old talent was named Man of the Match after a tireless display in the Amakhosi’s 3-1 victory over Kruger United, a result that signalled a bright start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Reflecting on the mental battle he faced when he was consistently left out of the matchday squads last season, Baartman credited the Sporting Director for keeping his spirits high.

The midfielder explained that even when he was far from the first-team picture, the club executive remained in constant contact to ensure his development did not stall.

“Last season, because I didn’t get a lot of chances to play, he always messaged me when I wasn’t in the team to keep going, to keep my head up. That’s all."