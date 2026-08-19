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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Lukaku: "At Napoli, the worst year of my life. In Italy, those things were said to boycott me"

R. Lukaku
SSC Napoli
Fenerbahce

The Belgian striker, now at Fenerbahce, takes stock of last season and explains the reasons that led him to leave Napoli

Romelu Lukaku, the former centre-forward of Inter, Roma and Napoli who moved from Napoli to Fenerbahce in this transfer window, has spoken to Belgian TV. His comments, reported by Sportmediaset, are certain to spark debate.


"I signed for one season with an option for another, and I hope I can honour these two years, after which I will return home," explained the Belgian striker, born in 1993. "I will soon be fit again, I have always said that I want to carry on until 2030, including with the national team. After that, it will be game over: there are many players who manage to play football until they are 40. It is a question of mentality: if you always listen to other people's opinions, you become unhappy, but I look after myself. Now I am back."

  • He doesn't mince his words about last season: "It was the worst year of my life." Lukaku went through the grief of losing his father Roger over the last year, a string of physical problems and a breakdown with Napoli.


    Lukaku continued: "Why did I choose to leave? I heard things and choices were made… That's all. If it went like that, then it was better for me to leave. The claim that I am not fit is simply false. They probably said it in Italy to boycott me. I am 100% fit to play."

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