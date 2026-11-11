Ludi to CM: “The Serie A title? We don’t talk about it at Como. Someone will leave in January and we’re ready to strengthen, but the real coups will be Kean and Diao. Jacobo Ramon is staying until the end of the season”

"Scudetto? For us, this is the time to let the lads rest. We have had an extraordinary first third of the season. Our challenge was to remain competitive every three days, and I think our Champions League campaign shows that we have managed to do so. This is the first important pillar of our season, and it must continue to be.

The match against Inter was simply a contest against a great team, the strongest in Italy, who approached the game differently from usual — extraordinarily, I would say. We know we need to improve and grow, but that does not surprise us. People associate the word Scudetto with Como, but we do not associate it with Como. We remain focused on our daily work, our objectives and our development. I am sure we will learn from the last match too, because our approach is always the same: we try to look beyond the most recent result. We have already forgotten the 9-1 in the Champions League. Now we will focus on preparing for a great match against Cagliari."