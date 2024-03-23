Pressure is mounting on the Safa boss as former vice-president Ria Ledwaba leads the charge for change.

Recently, the South African Football Association came under fire as the Hawks conducted a raid on its offices due to allegations implicating Jordaan in a R1.3 million corruption probe, including claims of misappropriating funds for personal gain.

The organisation further sparked controversy by banning Ledwaba from all football activities in the country, only to later retract the decision. This has triggered a broader debate, with Ledwaba urging Fifa to dissolve Safa's leadership.

The former Ria Stars club owner has also appealed to former Bafana Bafana stars to support her cause, believing they wield significant influence in reshaping football in the nation. With Kaizer Chiefs icon Lucas Radebe already throwing his hat into the ring for the Safa presidency, GOAL examines other potential candidates.