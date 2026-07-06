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Luc Eymael explains why coaching in PSL is more rewarding than in his native Belgium – ‘In South Africa, you discuss your salaries...’
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The financial burden of Belgian football
Luc Eymael is a household name in African football, despite his extensive CV and success on the continent, most notably winning the Nedbank Cup with Free State Stars in 2018, the Belgian has notably been absent from the touchlines of his native land.
According to the coach, the decision to look abroad is driven by the harsh economic climate for managers in Western Europe.
"Only four or five clubs are paying well in Belgium, Union Saint-Gilloise being one of them because they are playing in the Champions League, Conference League, Europa League," Eymael told KickOff.
"So, the rest of the clubs do not offer good money."
The disparity between the elite sides and the rest of the league makes it difficult for seasoned coaches to find lucrative opportunities at home.
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Taxation troubles for European managers
Beyond the base salaries offered by Belgian clubs, Eymael has highlighted the significant impact of local tax laws on a coach's take-home pay.
He notes that the fiscal environment in South Africa is far more conducive to wealth building for professionals in his position than the system currently in place in Belgium.
The difference in how contracts are negotiated also plays a major role in his preference for the PSL.
"In Belgium, a coach is taxed 53%. It's a lot," Eymael explained.
"It's more than in South Africa, and in South Africa, you discuss your salaries.
"In Belgium, you discuss nett rather than gross, whereas there [SA], you discuss gross rather than nett.
"That's the reason I never coach in Belgium, because we are taxed 52%, 53% here. But the salaries in Belgium cannot be compared to those at teams like Pyramid FC in Egypt."
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Players vs coaches in the Belgian system
Eymael also pointed out a structural inequality in how the Belgian sporting world treats athletes compared to members of the technical staff.
While coaches are hit with high tax brackets, players enjoy a more protected status that includes long-term financial security.
"For a player, it's different because a player is only taxed 31%, and in that 31% tax there is automatically an insurance.
"When they turn 35, they get all the money of the insurance at once.
"And it's a good amount.
"But it's unfortunate for the coaches in Belgium," Eymael added.
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The Percy Tau example
To further illustrate his point regarding the financial pull of North African and South African football, Eymael cited the career path of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau.
The former Brighton & Hove Albion forward spent significant time in Belgium with the likes of Union SG, Club Brugge, and Anderlecht before deciding to return to Africa with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
Eymael believes the move was motivated by the same fiscal logic he applies to his own career.
"Very few players earn around 100 000 Euros nett per month in Belgium.
"That's why Percy Tau left Belgium to play for Al Ahly in Egypt.
"He was earning a lot at Al Ahly because the taxes are not the same," Eymael noted.
By prioritising regions with more favourable tax structures, both players and coaches are able to maximise their earnings during their relatively short professional lifespans.
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