Luc Eymael explains why coaching in PSL is more rewarding than in his native Belgium – ‘In South Africa, you discuss your salaries...’

Luc Eymael is a household name in African football, despite his extensive CV and success on the continent, most notably winning the Nedbank Cup with Free State Stars in 2018, the Belgian has notably been absent from the touchlines of his native land.

According to the coach, the decision to look abroad is driven by the harsh economic climate for managers in Western Europe.

"Only four or five clubs are paying well in Belgium, Union Saint-Gilloise being one of them because they are playing in the Champions League, Conference League, Europa League," Eymael told KickOff.

"So, the rest of the clubs do not offer good money."

The disparity between the elite sides and the rest of the league makes it difficult for seasoned coaches to find lucrative opportunities at home.



