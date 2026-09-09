Three league matches in, Lazio sit top of the table with maximum points alongside Inter and Roma. Claudio Lotito, the Biancocelesti president, used the moment to get a few things off his chest. Il Fatto Quotidiano reports Lotito's words: "It is outside all logic. I speak with facts, we are top of the table. Don't make me speak, the facts speak for me. What is happening against me is outside all logic." They say: 'With Lotito the fans do not dream.' But what does that mean? We are top of the table, isn't that enough?"
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Lotito: “I speak with facts, Lazio top of the table, isn’t that enough for the fans?”
The Lazio owner signed off by saying: "It is not enough to buy players, to have a determined team that fights, or to create the Academy and want to build the stadium. Their only axiom is: Lotito must go. If I want to get a few things off my chest? No, I do not need to get anything off my chest, I do not have to answer to anyone. I speak through facts."
Rino Gattuso's Lazio have bounced back from their Coppa Italia exit to Mantova by beating Bologna, Genoa and Udinese in the league.
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