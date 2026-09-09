Al-Shaikhi's words provoked the ire of a number of Al-Ahli fans who follow him on his X account, with a large proportion directing the blame not only at the manager, but at the officials who brought him to the team.

The account Bader jazi commented: "The problem is that you reduce everything to a coach and players, while the real flaw is bigger than that. Al-Ahli needs a clear project and backing that matches its status and its external participations, not signings on a drip feed and then we blame the coach and the players for the results."

He went on: "The coach is bad, but what is the coach's fault if Trincao is strolling around the pitch? Attanganamm is complicit in the second and third goals as he walks about as if he is not in a match. What is the coach's fault if Rayan Hamed does not know how to cover the player? The coach bears his own mistakes, but not every individual mistake should be blamed on the coach."

Conspiracy theories crept in for some. An account calling itself "The Sharp Insight" said: "The director wants it this way, Al-Shaikhi, a revival of the memories of 2016, Hassi and Al-Mahyani. Power belongs to God, glory be to Him, and it is enough for us to say: God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs."

faris wrote: "When you hand your neck over to a trainee, this result is coming in a match against a team where you experiment with tactics, playing Firas as a winger, Trincao at 10 and Sebastian at 8. The result is 3, with mercy, and Rayan on the pitch as a full-back."

Bosic's tactics drew fire too. "Amin Al-Subhi Abu Mishari" commented: "Playing with a single pivot and against Al-Qadsiah is a failed job and weak planning. We lost Firas on the right and Trincao in midfield, even though he was useful neither in midfield nor on the wing."

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