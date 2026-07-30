Losing Ricardo Goss, Gamphani Lungu, Neo Rapoo, Samir Nurkovic and others doesn't phase Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema - 'I have a better team than I did last season'
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Defiance in the face of a mass exodus
In what has been one of the busiest transfer windows for the club in recent memory, Siwelele have seen a significant number of first-team regulars depart for pastures new.
Among the most notable exits are goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who has returned to parent club Mamelodi Sundowns and Gamphani Lungu and Neo Rapoo who joined Orlando Pirates.
Speaking at the Betway Premiership launch on Wednesday, Seema stunned onlookers by claiming that the current squad is an upgrade.
"I think I have a better team than I had last season, to be honest with you.
"I must be careful when I say that because the other guys who were there last season, they did very well," the coach explained, as per Sowetan.
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New faces and tactical shifts
While the names leaving the club are well-established performers, the recruitment strategy has shifted toward younger, hungry prospects.
Aside from the notable captures of Thabiso Sesane and Selaela Rasebotja from Orlando Pirates, many of the new arrivals are relatively unknown quantities to the broader South African football public.
“But honestly, when I say ‘better’, I mean in terms of the depth and balance of the team in all positions.
"I can tell you that we don’t have a number of injured players,” he said.
“The guys that have left have been replaced, but we didn’t replace them with big hitters.
"But I can tell you that come the end of the season, I will be losing more players again because we have recruited very well," Seema confidently predicted.
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Optimal preparation for a title charge
For Seema, the optimism stems from a rare period of uninterrupted work on the training ground.
Often hampered by arriving mid-season or dealing with external distractions, the coach heralded this recent block of training as a turning point for his career.
The coach believes that his tactical message has successfully trickled down to the new arrivals during these rigorous sessions.
“For the first time in my coaching career, I have done a preseason.
"So, everything for me is positive. I even said, let’s challenge all the cups that are there.
"We must have a positive spirit and a positive energy.
"I have been working with the guys.
"I enjoyed the preseason and the players that came to join us," he said.
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Eyes on the season opener
With the departure of a whole host of established stars, the focus now shifts to whether the unknown quantities can step up to the plate.
Seema is relishing the opportunity to unveil his new-look side and believes the supporters will be pleasantly surprised by the talent on display.
The match against TS Galaxy will serve as the ultimate litmus test for Seema’s revamped squad.
“Some of them you will see for the first time.
"You will see a lot of excitement because there are players that are young and hungry and looking forward to making their debut.
"They have been watching from afar how Siwelele has been playing,” he said.
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