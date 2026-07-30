Losing Ricardo Goss, Gamphani Lungu, Neo Rapoo, Samir Nurkovic and others doesn't phase Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema - 'I have a better team than I did last season'

In what has been one of the busiest transfer windows for the club in recent memory, Siwelele have seen a significant number of first-team regulars depart for pastures new.

Among the most notable exits are goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who has returned to parent club Mamelodi Sundowns and Gamphani Lungu and Neo Rapoo who joined Orlando Pirates.

Speaking at the Betway Premiership launch on Wednesday, Seema stunned onlookers by claiming that the current squad is an upgrade.

"I think I have a better team than I had last season, to be honest with you.

"I must be careful when I say that because the other guys who were there last season, they did very well," the coach explained, as per Sowetan.



