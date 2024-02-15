Thembinkosi Lorch, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Lorch warned by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of Orlando Pirates reunion - 'He has to work very hard like everybody else'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has warned Thembinkosi Lorch there is no free ticket to the starting XI.

  • Lorch joined Downs on the final day of January transfer window
  • The attacker has been at Bucs since 2015
  • Mokwena makes his case

