'Lorch should have stayed at Orlando Pirates, now he will end up at Chippa United! Mokwena lost his job after signing Nyoso' - Fans

South African fans argue Masandawana didn't even need the Bucs' midfielder whose transfer seems to have played a role in Mokwena's departure.

The majority of football lovers in the country believe former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena made a mistake by signing Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates.

Reports have it that the signing of Nyoso led to a rift between the Masandawana Sporting Director Flemming Berg and Mokwena, with the latter eventually leaving.

Some fans now believe Lorch might end up playing for the likes of Chippa United after Mokwena's unceremonious release.

Have a look at what GOAL readers said.