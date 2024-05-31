'Lorch injures himself while sleeping but he behaves like Masibusane Zongo! Lies, lies lies! We are not fools Mokwena' - Fans

South Africans warn Masandawana to expect more from Nyoso after a disciplinary concern a couple of days ago.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has been trending for all the wrong reasons ahead of the Nedbank Cup final against his former club Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

In footage posted on social media, the 30-year-old was captured in a controversial position with two unidentified female friends.

Downs coach then stated Lorch will not play part this weekend because he is injured, but the fans believe the club decided to discipline Nyoso for his behaviour.

Have a look at what GOAL readers are saying regarding the whole scenario.