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Locatelli JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Locatelli injury, the doctor: "Comparable to a cruciate, surgery is mandatory to save the meniscus and avoid ending up like Pogba"

M. Locatelli
Juventus
Serie A

The expert’s view on the Juventus captain’s physical problem

Manuel Locatelli, Juventus captain, has suffered a lateral meniscus tear and will have to undergo surgery. For the Juventus captain, the recovery time looks set to be extremely long, from three to six months, but there is no alternative. Speaking to Gazzetta Active, Professor Roberto Rossi, director of the orthopaedics and traumatology department at Turin’s Mauriziano Umberto I Hospital, discussed the injury suffered by the Juventus midfielder. "Surgery is mandatory to save the meniscus and avoid Pogba’s fate," reads the headline on Gazzetta.it.


"It is the worst possible type of injury when it comes to the meniscus, it is the most serious meniscus injury," Rossi explains. "When the lateral meniscus is injured, as in Locatelli’s case, surgery is mandatory because they need to try to save the meniscus, so to suture it with stitches that allow it to heal, albeit with very long post-operative programmes, up to six months."


  • Professor Rossi added: "Whether there are similarities with Pogba's case? He had a lesion of the lateral meniscus and tried conservative treatment, unfortunately without success, but in his case the meniscus was completely destroyed. If he had undergone surgery quickly, perhaps it would have been possible to save it, but when the operation was then carried out much later the meniscus was completely ruined, and at that point nothing else can be done: the entire destroyed part is removed, because in that case it cannot even be stitched. Precisely for this reason it is necessary to intervene immediately, because in this way everything that can be saved can be saved".


    Finally, he said: "The post-operative recovery from a meniscal repair is very slow, I would compare it to an ACL injury, to give an idea of the timescale".



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