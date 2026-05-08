Local is lekker? Abdeslam Ouaddou backs Orlando Pirates homegrown talent blueprint - ‘I’m happy with the policy'
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Homegrown talent takes centre stage
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown his full weight behind the Buccaneers’ squad philosophy, with the club doubling down on a bold identity built around nurturing and unleashing South African talent.
In a football landscape where many of the continent’s heavyweights are quick to dip into the global market for quick fixes and foreign firepower, the Soweto giants have stayed loyal to a homegrown blueprint that is now starting to show serious dividends on the pitch.
Ouaddou, pulling no punches about the club’s direction, laid bare the thinking behind the strategy as he highlighted the long-term vision steering the Sea Robbers’ project.
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'I’m happy with the policy'
“If I have to be honest, we have to check, but I think I have the third-youngest team in the PSL," said Ouaddou as per iDiski Times.
"The majority of the players are South African because it’s the policy of the club.
"They try to promote South African talent. I’m happy with that. I’m happy with the policy.”
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Chasing the elusive league crown
The Moroccan coach has set the tone with a bold and emotional rallying cry, underlining just how deep the ambition runs inside the camp as the project gathers momentum and pressure builds in equal measure.
“For me, with the boys and the club, we are very ambitious. We are giving everything to make the fans happy after 14 or 15 years," he said.
"It’s not easy when you have a team that’s been at the height of the mountains, and they’re looking down on everybody from the top during those 15 years.
"And I think it’s the first time that we’re trying to challenge the team.”
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The price of championship consistency
With the pressure cooker bubbling in the closing stretch of the Premier Soccer League season, Ouaddou has opened up about the emotional grind behind the touchline, admitting that the relentless chase for perfection spills far beyond the pitch and into his personal life.
Even after steering the side to record-breaking points hauls, the coach remains ice-cold in his assessment, insisting that no milestone, individual or collective, carries real weight without the ultimate prize to crown the campaign.
“But you’re asking me if I sleep? I sleep maybe four or five hours every day because with my staff, we need to find solutions.
"We need to bring this competitiveness to design the best session, the best game plan, and the best prioritization during the week, in order to try to bring happiness to the fans.
"I think we could have done it already if I come back a little earlier to see how many points we dropped. I think we would’ve already been champions with a few games to go, but it’s football.
"We have to continue to fight to improve the players, to try to be more creative, to be more consistent as well. Because breaking the records is fine, you know, it’s for show. If you break the record and you didn’t win the title, it’s useless,” he concluded.