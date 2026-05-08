Local is lekker? Abdeslam Ouaddou backs Orlando Pirates homegrown talent blueprint - ‘I’m happy with the policy'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown his full weight behind the Buccaneers’ squad philosophy, with the club doubling down on a bold identity built around nurturing and unleashing South African talent.

In a football landscape where many of the continent’s heavyweights are quick to dip into the global market for quick fixes and foreign firepower, the Soweto giants have stayed loyal to a homegrown blueprint that is now starting to show serious dividends on the pitch.

Ouaddou, pulling no punches about the club’s direction, laid bare the thinking behind the strategy as he highlighted the long-term vision steering the Sea Robbers’ project.



