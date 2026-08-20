'Local coach' Pitso Mosimane backed to bring the best out of Bafana players - 'They always give you freedom'

Lucky Lekgwathi has articulated why the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana head coach represents a significant step forward for the national side.

Following the South African Football Association's (SAFA) executive committee endorsement of Mosimane as the successor to Hugo Broos, Lekgwathi highlighted the unique rapport local coaches share with South African players.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Lekgwathi noted that he reached his peak while working under homegrown leadership.

"It’s good to have a local coach."

"I remember my first cap; Shakes Mashaba was the coach."

"You know, local coaches like to give you freedom to express yourself, compared to European coaches, where sometimes you are scared. You don’t want to express yourself, but with local coaches, they always give you freedom,” he said, per Soccer Laduma.



