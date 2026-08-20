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Pitso Mosimane, August 2025Pitso Mosimane, August 2025
Kingsley Kobo

'Local coach' Pitso Mosimane backed to bring the best out of Bafana players - 'They always give you freedom'

South Africa
P. Mosimane
L. Lekgwathi
H. Broos
R. Mofokeng
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea

Former South Africa defender Lucky Lekgwathi has thrown his full support behind the 62-year-old’s imminent return to the national team dugout. The legendary captain believes that appointing a local tactician will provide the current squad with the creative license often restricted under European management.

  • Pitso Mosimane, April 2026Backpage

    Unique rapport

    Lucky Lekgwathi has articulated why the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana head coach represents a significant step forward for the national side.

    Following the South African Football Association's (SAFA) executive committee endorsement of Mosimane as the successor to Hugo Broos, Lekgwathi highlighted the unique rapport local coaches share with South African players.

    Reflecting on his personal experiences, Lekgwathi noted that he reached his peak while working under homegrown leadership.

    "It’s good to have a local coach."

    "I remember my first cap; Shakes Mashaba was the coach."

    "You know, local coaches like to give you freedom to express yourself, compared to European coaches, where sometimes you are scared. You don’t want to express yourself, but with local coaches, they always give you freedom,” he said, per Soccer Laduma.


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  • Pitso MosimaneBackpage

    Unlocking the potential of Relebohile Mofokeng

    One player who stands to benefit immensely from Mosimane's guidance is Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng.

    The youngster has been at the centre of national debate regarding his playing time, and Lekgwathi believes a change in leadership will be the catalyst for his breakthrough.

    "You look at players like Rele [Mofokeng]. People say he didn’t play, but I think the other reason was that the coach was from Europe."

    "If he can get a local coach, he will show his talent."

    "It was the same with me. I showed my talent because the coach was local," Lekgwathi said at a Betway Clubhouse event in Johannesburg.


  • Pitso Mosimane, August 2025Pitso Mosimane, August 2025

    Communication and tactical flexibility

    Beyond the motivational aspects, Lekgwathi pointed to the practical advantages of having a coach who speaks the same footballing language as the squad.

    In high-pressure environments, the ability for players to communicate openly with their manager is paramount."

    "It’s easy to communicate with a local coach. Even when I was at Pirates, having a European or a local coach, mostly you would go to the local coach to say, ‘we want to change the pattern and the system,’ and he would allow you."

    "But for you to go ask a European coach, you would be scared, even as a captain."

    "But it’s easy to ask a local coach."

    "I think he deserves a chance. He needs our support.”


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  • Pitso MosimanePitso's X

    Mosimane’s evolution and the road ahead

    Mosimane returns to the national fold as a far more decorated and experienced coach than he was during his first stint.

    Having enjoyed unprecedented success with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, "Jingles" carries the weight of massive expectation.

    He takes over a team that showed significant progress under Hugo Broos, who led the side to a third-place finish at the last 2023 AFCON and into the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

    The 'local' coach will need to hit the ground running as the start of the 2027 AFCON qualification cycle looms next month.

    With a talent pool that includes some of the brightest young stars in African football, the mandate for Mosimane is clear: translate his club-level dominance to the international arena.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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