Some of Orlando Pirates fans are unhappy despite their huge win over minnows Crystal Lake in the Nedbank Cup.

The Nedbank Cup defending champions made a meal out of Crystal Lake, hitting them for six on Saturday afternoon at Mbombela Stadium.

The Soweto giants created many chances but indecisiveness and lack of composure saw the opportunities go begging.

Some fans are unhappy with certain players and they feel that the team should be ruthless in the final third.