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Tom Maston

Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz on target while Freddie Woodman becomes an instant Anfield hero - but Mohamed Salah's farewell tour may have been cruelly cut short

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Liverpool
A. Isak
M. Salah
F. Woodman
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Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool climbed up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Alexander Isak and Andy Robertson's first-half goals put the Reds in control while third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman produced a number of superb saves to help preserve the lead before Florian Wirtz made the points safe in stoppage time. The afternoon was somewhat soured, however, after Mohamed Salah suffered an injury that might rule him out for the final weeks of his Liverpool career.

Following a sleepy opening quarter of the match during which Liverpool fans protested against planned ticket-price rises, the Reds were awarded a penalty for a foul on Salah, only for VAR to show that Brennan Johnson got the ball rather than trip the Egyptian forward. That did at least spark some life into Liverpool, and Isak broke the deadlock with just his third Premier League goal of the season when he controlled Alexis Mac Allister's scuffed shot, turned and beat Dean Henderson.

Palace responded, and Freddie Woodman saved well twice from Jean-Philippe Mateta, the second of which sparked a counter-attack that ended with Robertson arrowing a drive into the bottom corner.

Woodman produced another fine stop shortly before half-time to deny Maxence Lacroix, but while he was making himself a hero on the Kop, a legend of the club perhaps bid his final farewell as Salah was forced off with a hamstring injury just before the hour mark.

Palace controversially pulled a goal back when Daniel Munoz chipped into an empty net after Woodman suffered an injury when saving from Ismaila Sarr, which set up a nervy ending, during which substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen hit the post. Liverpool held out, however, before Wirtz finished emphatically in front of the Kop to ensure Arne Slot's side leapfrogged Aston Villa and maintained their eight-point lead over sixth-placed Brighton in the battle for Champions League qualification.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Freddie Woodman (9/10):

    Superb full Premier League debut for the Reds from the third-choice goalkeeper. Made excellent saves to deny Mateta and Lacroix late in the second half and never looked overawed by the occasion. At the heart of the game's controversial moment after injuring himself while making another fine stop from Sarr that led to Munoz's goal.

    Curtis Jones (7/10):

    One sloppy bit of play that gifted Mateta a chance aside, he was very good at right-back, particularly when coming forward. Superb through-ball put Robertson in to score.

    Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

    Dealt relatively well with the threat posed by Mateta. Still always a risk of an error with the Frenchman, but avoided any huge howlers here.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Got his head on a number of Richards' dangerous long throws and swept up well for the most part. Did fail to track Sarr's run in the build-up to Palace's goal.

    Andy Robertson (7/10):

    Superb finish for what may well prove to be his final Liverpool goal. Carried a threat down the left and was solid defensively.

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  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    Grew into the game after a quiet first hour. Kept things relatively simple, in contrast to some of his better displays this season.

    Alexis Mac Allister (7/10):

    Was sloppy with his passing early on, but it was his ball around the corner that sparked the attack for the opener. Seemed to take confidence from that to dictate matters thereafter as he ended the day with two assists.

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    Produced a number of nice touches and clever passes, though most of them came on the counter-attack. Still needs to figure out how he can create when not given space to do so. Fine finish to make the points safe.

  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (6/10):

    Had a mixed afternoon up against Canvot, most importantly getting the better of the Palace defender in the build-up to the opening goal. Reaction to suffering an injury early in the second half suggested he may have played his final game for the club. Unfortunate way for his legendary Anfield career to end, if so.

    Alexander Isak (6/10):

    Took his goal brilliantly well and looked briefly like it might spark him into life, but he was largely on the fringes of things otherwise.

    Cody Gakpo (6/10):

    Barely saw the ball in the first half, but did pose problems when running at the Palace defence after the break.

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  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jeremie Frimpong (6/10):

    Had some moments where he caused panic around the Palace area after replacing the stricken Salah.

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Booked for a tactical foul during his short cameo after replacing Isak.

    Joe Gomez (N/A):

    On for the final few minutes to shore things up.

    Milos Kerkez (N/A):

    On for Robertson in the closing stages.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    Still needs to find a system that gets the most out of Isak and Wirtz, but that's now three straight Premier League wins and Champions League qualification almost secured for next season.

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