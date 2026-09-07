‘Liverpool missed out’ - Aston Villa trump rivals on transfer front as former defender reacts to forced refresh after Emi Martinez, Youri Tielemans & Ollie Watkins sales

Warnock admits as much, with the former Villans defender - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Gambler Media - saying when asked if a destabilising turnaround may actually prove beneficial in the long run: “I think the hard thing is you want to do it in dribs and drabs, don't you?

“But it's just come to a point where it's six players out of the starting team from the Europa League final that have left the football club. All your experience is in that.

“I completely understand Emi Martinez. He's been wanting to get away from the football club for a while. I actually think they've got a brilliant goalkeeper in Suzuki in that position. I was at the World Cup and did his game against Brazil. I thought he was brilliant in that game. I think he probably could have done better with the first goal, but his distribution is brilliant. I look at Liverpool [with Alisson heading towards free agency] and think, you missed one there, if I'm being completely honest.

“But, yeah, it's not an ideal situation. What you will find with Unai Emery is it's the right man to build that football club again, build that team, that understanding of how to play. I think they'll be in a better position in the next two or three years, rather than the short term. But the next two or three years, I think it'll be a blessing in disguise.”