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‘Chill’ - Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong explains his wild celebrations after seeing Arsenal suffer Champions League final penalty shootout heartache against PSG
Heartbreak in Budapest for the Gunners
Arsenal's European dream turned into a nightmare in the Hungarian capital. Despite taking an early lead through a stunning Kai Havertz strike in the sixth minute, the Gunners were pegged back by Ousmane Dembele. The match eventually drifted to a 1-1 draw after extra-time, leading to the dreaded lottery of a penalty shootout.
Eberechi Eze had already failed with his effort earlier in the shootout before Gabriel's miss sealed their fate. The result allowed PSG to successfully defend their European crown, a year after their dominant victory over Inter, while Arsenal’s long quest for their first Champions League title continues despite their domestic success.
Frimpong's viral celebration explained
The football world was then stunned when videos of Frimpong surfaced on social media showing the Liverpool man revelling in Arsenal's misery. As Gabriel Magalhaes saw his decisive spot-kick sail into the crowd, Frimpong was filmed leaping from his seat and screaming with joy, leading many to believe he was simply enjoying a 'hatewatch' of the Premier League champions.
However, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has moved quickly to clarify the situation, insisting there was no malice towards Mikel Arteta's side. Taking to Instagram to address the backlash, Frimpong wrote: "[two laughing emojis] chill me and my friend made a bet and I won and that’s why I was happy [shrugging emoji]"
Chelsea join the social media trolling
Frimpong wasn't the only one taking pleasure in the result. Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea also waded into the debate with a provocative post on their official Instagram account. The Blues posted: "Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now via the link on our story or in our bio."
The post was eventually followed by a more conciliatory tone from the Stamford Bridge social media team, who joked: "We probably deserve another red card for that last post! But in all seriousness, congratulations to Arsenal on winning the Premier League and a great run in the Champions League. Looking forward to picking up the battle again with you next season."
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Tribute to departing Arne Slot
In the midst of the social media storm regarding his celebrations, Frimpong also took the time to send a message to his departing club manager. Arne Slot was relieved of his duties as Liverpool head coach just hours before the final in Budapest kicked off, bringing a sudden end to his tenure at Anfield. Frimpong used his platform to show his appreciation for the Dutch coach, posting: "Thank you for everything coach. All the best for the future!"