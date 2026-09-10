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Liverpool injury nightmare?! Andoni Iraola provides Bradley Barcola fitness update as £123m winger limps off on Anfield debut against Atletico Madrid
Anfield debut cut short
The Reds secured a vital 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister providing the crucial goals. However, the impressive result was momentarily overshadowed by concerns surrounding Barcola. The £123 million summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain pulled up whilst making a dangerous dart towards the penalty area shortly before the 60-minute mark.
The French winger went to ground clutching his left calf, instantly raising alarms around Anfield. Following brief on-pitch treatment from the medical team, the former PSG star was substituted for Victor Munoz.
Fortunately for the home supporters, the two-time Champions League winner managed to walk off the pitch under his own power without requiring a stretcher. Prior to his premature exit, the forward delivered a promising first start, testing Jan Oblak early on before narrowly missing the target after the interval.
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Iraola plays down injury fears
Speaking after the final whistle, Iraola quickly extinguished any panic regarding a severe muscular issue. The manager clarified that the forward's withdrawal was simply a natural consequence of a disrupted summer schedule.
"It's just cramp, there is no injury," Iraola explained to the press. "With Bradley, it's about building his physical condition."
The head coach admitted that the technical staff are still figuring out the player's current limits as he adapts to his new environment.
"We don't really know, or we didn't know until now probably, how much he can play, because he hasn't had any minutes in preseason for PSG," he added. "He played 30 [minutes] the other day. Today we had some question marks, how many minutes he can give us, and probably now we know."
Promising signs for the new arrival
Despite failing to open his account on Merseyside, his manager was thrilled with the overall attacking output. "I'm very happy because also he has had two very clear chances against the keeper," Iraola noted.
Rather than focusing on the missed opportunities, the boss highlighted the importance of his winger's intelligent movement. "He hasn't scored, but I want him there," he concluded. "That is where he has to make the difference - arriving to those spots, those positions."
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Managing Barcola's minutes
Liverpool will need to carefully manage Barcola's workload over the coming weeks as they balance domestic duties with their Champions League campaign. Without a full pre-season under his belt, the priority will be building his match fitness gradually to avoid any genuine muscle damage.
With a crucial string of fixtures on the horizon, Iraola must now decide whether to utilise his marquee signing from the start or deploy him as a high-impact substitute whilst his match fitness improves.
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