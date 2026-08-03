All the news from today, Monday 3 August: the biggest stories, the done deals and the ones close to being completed. The transfer market is heating up and we're taking you inside the negotiations in Serie A and beyond.
There will also be room for questions, comments and answers, which we'll bring you live together with you.
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Live transfer market: from 17:30 on our YouTube channel. The whole truth about Leao, Roma between Read and Soulé, and Juventus’s coup
All the news from today, Monday 3 August: the biggest stories, the done deals and the ones close to being completed. The transfer market is heating up and we're taking you inside the negotiations in Serie A and beyond.
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