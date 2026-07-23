Lionel Messi tipped to become Argentina's 'Master Yoda' & mentor Nico Paz through to 2028 Copa America

The football world is navigating the reality that Messi’s time as the undisputed centrepiece of the Argentina national team may be reaching its natural conclusion. Following the Albiceleste's agonising defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner faces difficult decisions regarding his longevity.

South American football expert Tim Vickery suggests that the physical disparity in the final may have provided a glimpse into the future. Speaking to talkSPORT, Vickery noted the difficulty of carrying a player with limited mobility against world-class sides. "I don't know, because defeat for them is so painful that you'll need a little bit of time to assimilate," Vickery said.