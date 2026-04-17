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Tom Hindle

Lionel Messi, Argentina sued for failing to appear in Venezuela friendly in Miami, violating $7 million agreement

L. Messi
Argentina

A Miami-based events company has filed a suit against Lionel Messi and the Argentine football federation after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was rested in a friendly last year. Messi opted not to play in the exhibition against Venezuela, and VID Music Group claim that Messi promised to play a minimum of 30 minutes in the fixture - unless he was injured.

  • Violating an agreement

    Under the terms of the agreement between the Argentine football association and VID, Messi was required to play 30 minutes in two friendlies between Venezuela and Puerto Rico. However, on October 10, Messi watched the fixture between his side and Venezuela from the stands. The day after, he played for Inter Miami and bagged two goals in a 4-0 win.

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  • Not an international window for MLS

    The October international window was not recognized at the time by Major League Soccer, so the games came in the middle of a standard league slate. Thus, Messi was under no obligation to appear for Argentina. So, he skipped the first friendly in order to stay fresh for Miami's MLS playoff push. He did, however, suit up for the World Cup holders four days later, on October 14, in a 6-0 thrashing of Puerto Rico.

  • Delayed notice of participation

    VID claims that the contract it signed with the Argentine Football Association was worth $7 million. The event organizer also insist in the suit that they were only made aware of Messi's refusal to play in the first friendly the day before - and the decision was not communicated by the AFA in a timely manner. That sequence of events, they say, hurt their ability to sell tickets.


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  • Lionel Messi ArgentinaGetty Images

    Few specifics in the suit

    VID have not outlined what damages they are seeking in the suit, which was filed last month. However, they do claim they lost 'millions' for Messi failing to appear in one game, and low ticket sales in the other. Messi's participation in the 2026 World Cup has not yet been confirmed. Manager Lionel Scaloni admitted it's up to Argentina's captain as to whether he will play:

    "As far as I'm concerned, you already know where I stand," Scaloni said. "I'll do everything I can to make sure he's there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It's not me who decides. It's up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition," he said last month.