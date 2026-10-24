Davide Nicola, the Venezia manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of their eighth-round Serie A match against Genoa: "The win over Napoli is gratifying, but before talking about results, we must focus on the work that makes us competitive. We are bottom and know we must deliver a suitable performance, given both the atmosphere and the quality of the opposition. We must learn to stay tight and compact both when defending and when attacking. These habits must become automatic. I cannot ask the players to do everything straight away, but we must improve every week. Genoa? A quality side, with a very capable manager and talented players, especially in attacking midfield and up front. We will face a difficult atmosphere, but we have what it takes to compete."
Like Spalletti with Kolo Muani? Nicola: “Adams wants to show who he is”
The crowd's first-half reaction against Napoli prompted another defence of Akor Adams: "I see a player who trains well, respects the shirt and gives everything for the team. I will always be on his side. I want to build unity across the whole club, because it will be crucial to achieving our goal. Me with Adams, like Spalletti with Kolo Muani? I never compare myself with situations I have not experienced and do not know.They were not even boos. First of all, the fans have the right to express whatever they think," reports TuttoJuve.com. "My intention is to make it clear that if there is a Venezia player here who does not have the mentality to do everything for Venezia, then I will be the first to recognise it. But I see a player who trains as someone who wants to show who he is should, who has enormous respect for those he represents and who gives everything for the goal. With a player like that, I will always be on his side, as the fans are."
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