'Like Jali, Erasmus doesn't care about football but Ofori is better than Chaine! Kaizer Chiefs will sign all free agents from Orlando Pirates' - Fans

Bucs faithful share their opinion after the club confirmed the release of four more players ahead of the new season.

On Friday, Orlando Pirates confirmed the exit of goalkeepers Siyabonga Mpontshane and Richard Ofori once their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Thabang Monare and Kermit Erasmus are the other two players who will not be part of the Sea Robbers after June 30.

A section of the supporters believes the release of Erasmus is justified, but questions have been asked about the decision against keeping Monare ahead of the Caf Champions League duties.

Others feel Kaizer Chiefs can capitalise on the opportunity to sign the four players in their bid to shape up the squad.

