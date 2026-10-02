Juventus are on the pitch against Cremonese in a friendly, with Adin Licina among those involved. The young German talent, owned by Juventus and currently on loan at the grigiorossa side, is using the game to pick up minutes and keep developing physically and tactically.





As TuttoJuve.com have learned, after taking a knock during the match, Licina was taken to J|Medical for checks on his right hand. The player has in fact suffered a problem to the limb, which was immediately bandaged by the medical staff as a precaution.



