Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, June 2024Orlando Pirates
Clifton Mabasa

'Let's give credit to Jose Riveiro and stop blaming Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena! We as Orlando Pirates felt offended when Sipho Mbule shouted 'sleep, sleep', we took it personal' - Fans

The Buccaneers have won their 10th Nedbank Cup title after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final and fans have reacted to the result. 

Relebohile Mofokeng made a spectacular impact as he struck late to earn Orlando Pirates a win against Sundowns in a Nedbank Cup final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. 

The result means the Buccaneers successfully defended the Nedbank Cup and also completed a cup double having also won the MTN8 trophy. 

Jose Riveiro's side beat the Rhulani Mokwena-led team for the second time in a cup final having won the MTN8 final last year. 

Following the match, GOAL has sampled some best reactions from South African fans. 

