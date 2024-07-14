‘Let Rhulani Mokwena take all the Mamelodi Sundowns coaching staff, they failed together, they were just his friends! Masandawana can get the best from anywhere in the world’ - Fans

The 37-year-old is no longer with the Brazilians and has resurfaced in Morocco where he has started building his own technical team.

Rhulani Mokwena has poached Mamelodi Sundowns' personnel as he assembles his coaching staff at his new club Wydad Casablanca.

The youthful coach was recently fired by Masandawana and immediately got a new job in North Africa where he will have his men as part of his backroom staff.

Strength and conditioning coach Sibusiso Mahlangu as well as performance analysts Sibusiso Makitla, Mario Masha and Dayle Solomons have left Sundowns and are expected to join Mokwena in Morocco.

Reserve team coach Sinethemba Badela, who was roped in by Mokwena, is also out of the club while Michael Loftman, who was Mokwena's assistant, is also expected to resign.

GOAL goes through some of the comments by fans as they reacted to the developments at Chloorkop.