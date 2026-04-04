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Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Let Relebohile Mofokeng play for 10 years, then compare him with Themba Zwane! Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star dismisses comparison between Bafana Bafana teammates

World Cup
South Africa
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
R. Mofokeng
S. Mbule
P. Maswanganyi
T. Zwane

The Masandawana star is at the sunset of his career, while the Bucs' forward has just begun his career. There has been a raging debate on who will eventually succeed Mshishi given how the experienced playmaker has been influential, especially for his club. President Yama 2000 has shown signs he is ready to step up, but is the debate on who is better coming at the right time?

  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Mshishi returns

    South African fans were happy to see Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane don Bafana Bafana's colours once again.

    The 36-year-old, arguably one of the best No. 10s to ever come out of the country, had been sidelined by injuries, and he missed major games and tournaments because of that.

    Against Panama, Zwane featured in both friendlies, increasing his chances of making it into the World Cup squad.

    As Zwane regains his full fitness, he has to fight for starting positions with Relebohile Mofokeng among other rivals. Recently, the debate on who is better between Zwane and Mofokeng has raged as South Africans discuss their talented stars.

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Not now!

    Former Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali has said the debate is early because he said President Yama 2000 should play as long as 10 years for him to be compared with Zwane.

    “That time, he was being loaned out; he would see that he was playing against experienced players. No one knew about Themba Zwane,” Jali said on the Arena Sports Show.

    “Now at Sundowns, he was groomed. Now there is Themba Zwane, this and that. Then there is a thing I hate about South Africans – to say this one is not better than that one. Where does it come from? 

    “This thing that one is better than the other has not done what this has done. We don’t play the same. Why do we compare people? If a person is in top form, let it end there that they are in top form, done," he added.

    “We can’t compare Zwane to the young boy who has played for one year. Let him play for 10 consecutive years, and then we can talk. 

    “He must play and let him play and enjoy because now this boy is not growing. This season, after MTN8, there was a time when he was not playing well, and people were complaining. They were complaining that he is affected because [Mohau] Nkota has gone. 

    “But it’s not that. He should sort himself and say, 'Let me fix myself before people talk," the former Chippa United and Moroka Swallows star concluded.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Is Rele Mshishi's successor?

    Apart from the comparison between the two, whether Mofokeng is Zwane's natural successor is another topic that has been shaping public opinion.

    Bucs legend Steve Lekoelea believes the Pirates' youngster has proved himself and is ready to inherit and carry the mantle from the Sundowns superstar.

    “He played well [against Panama], but not like we're used to seeing him playing [at Orlando Pirates]. It’s the first time he started a game. I think he (Broos) should start him more often so Rele can get used to it. I don't think he would have any problem starting games,” Lekoelea said.

    “I think he's ready to replace Zwane and play in that position. It suits him a lot; he can create space, and he can pass to the strikers to score.”

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Headache for Broos

    Zwane's return and Mofokeng's switch from the wings into the central position add a selection headache to Hugo Broos.

    Apart from the two, Broos also has Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi as options for that position.