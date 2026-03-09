Lessons for Iqraam Rayners, Evidence Makgopa and Puso Dithejane! Bafana Bafana legend reveals how South African attackers can be lethal ahead of World Cup finals

According to Parker, South Africa's strength lies in their ability to produce top strikers and creative attacking midfielders. For the country to continue on this path, teams must take the attacking role seriously.

“It's very important for us as South Africans to take this striking role or this attacking role very seriously. If you don't score, you don't win. Goals win you games. We also need to make sure that our last great exports that played at the highest level have done us proud," he explained.

"Most of our export players are the ones who scored goals in top countries, in top leagues. Currently, we also see what Iqraam Rayners is doing at Sundowns. We also see what the attacking players are doing at Mamelodi Sundowns. So, the attacking part of us as South Africa is our strength.

“It's our strength in terms of the athleticism that we have, the agility, and the speed. At the same time, we need to make sure that we work on our strengths for us to win more matches locally and for Bafana Bafana as well,” Parker concluded.

While Mzansi strikers are currently focused on their clubs' duties, their focus is partly on the upcoming World Cup finals. Good performances will boost their chances of winning a call-up from Hugo Broos.

For the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Broos took Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa, while Rayners was put on the standby list.