Lessons for Iqraam Rayners, Evidence Makgopa and Puso Dithejane! Bafana Bafana legend reveals how South African attackers can be lethal ahead of World Cup finals
- Backpage
Have SA strikers dropped standards?
When one mentions top strikers that have played for Bafana Bafana, high-profile names like Benni McCarthy, Shaun Bartlett, Pollen Ndlanya, and Bernard Parker come to mind.
However, in recent times, South Africa have failed to produce strikers who can match or even be better than those who donned the national jersey before.
So why has there been a shortage of top strikers? According to former Kaizer Chiefs forward Parker, the current strikers just lack technique.
- Backpage
'A question of technique'
“It's a question of technique. It's a question of applying the right technique at that moment and at that time of action," Parker said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"At Galaxy, our young players have responded very well in terms of listening to the tips that I give them. They're doing very well by converting the chances that we get."
- Backpage
How Parker is helping attackers
The Bafana Bafana legend gave the example of Puso Dithejane, a star he handled at TS Galaxy before the South African completed a move to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire.
“Puso Dithejane, before he left us, he was a very busy player. He was just a busy player, being busy in the last third but not being direct in terms of converting the chances he creates or finishing off the actions that he creates," Parker explained.
“Positioning is very key because when you're in a good position, at the right time, at the right place, you get to score goals. At the same time, it's applying the right technique.
“If the ball comes fast, it's a slow reaction. If the ball comes slowly, it’s a fast reaction. It's just for you to make sure that you apply the right technique in front of the goal area," he added.
- Backpage
How can SA strikers position themselves for the markets abroad?
According to Parker, South Africa's strength lies in their ability to produce top strikers and creative attacking midfielders. For the country to continue on this path, teams must take the attacking role seriously.
“It's very important for us as South Africans to take this striking role or this attacking role very seriously. If you don't score, you don't win. Goals win you games. We also need to make sure that our last great exports that played at the highest level have done us proud," he explained.
"Most of our export players are the ones who scored goals in top countries, in top leagues. Currently, we also see what Iqraam Rayners is doing at Sundowns. We also see what the attacking players are doing at Mamelodi Sundowns. So, the attacking part of us as South Africa is our strength.
“It's our strength in terms of the athleticism that we have, the agility, and the speed. At the same time, we need to make sure that we work on our strengths for us to win more matches locally and for Bafana Bafana as well,” Parker concluded.
While Mzansi strikers are currently focused on their clubs' duties, their focus is partly on the upcoming World Cup finals. Good performances will boost their chances of winning a call-up from Hugo Broos.
For the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Broos took Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa, while Rayners was put on the standby list.