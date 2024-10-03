Lehlohonolo Seema & Lesedi Kapinga, Sekhukhune United, September 2024Sekhukhune United
Michael Madyira

Lesedi Kapinga: Ex-Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder joins Sekhukhune United as a free agent

The 29-year-old struggled for game time at the Buccaneers and lasted just one season but has found a new club now.

  • Kapinga was released by Pirates
  • He became a free agent
  • Now he has found a new home

