Lerumo Lions coach confirms departures for Chippa United and TS Galaxy ahead of the new season – ‘We've always been clear that we are a selling team’

Lerumo Lions head coach Tshepo Maphari has addressed the departure of his top performers, insisting that the club is comfortable with its role in the South African football ecosystem.

After a successful debut season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship after the acquisition of Pretoria Callies’ status, the club has quickly become a scouting hub for top-flight sides.

"With [Ntuthuko] Mlotshwa, it's a concern, but not a loss.

"We've always been clear that we are a selling team, hence 60 to 70 per cent of our team were young and unknown players," Maphari explained.

The coach's philosophy focuses on providing a platform for unheralded talent to earn moves to bigger stages while generating vital revenue for the club.