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TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

Lerumo Lions coach confirms departures for Chippa United and TS Galaxy ahead of the new season – ‘We've always been clear that we are a selling team’

Chippa United
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy
Lerumo Lions
Kaizer Chiefs

The Bethanie-based side have officially confirmed the departure of two key stars to the Betway Premiership as the club continues to establish itself as a talent factory. Coach Tshepo Maphari revealed that the duo have secured moves to the Chilli Boys and The Rockets following an impressive campaign in the second tier.

  • Tshepo Maphari Lerumo LionsBackpagepix

    Lerumo embrace selling club status

    Lerumo Lions head coach Tshepo Maphari has addressed the departure of his top performers, insisting that the club is comfortable with its role in the South African football ecosystem.

    After a successful debut season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship after the acquisition of Pretoria Callies’ status, the club has quickly become a scouting hub for top-flight sides.

    "With [Ntuthuko] Mlotshwa, it's a concern, but not a loss.

    "We've always been clear that we are a selling team, hence 60 to 70 per cent of our team were young and unknown players," Maphari explained.

    The coach's philosophy focuses on providing a platform for unheralded talent to earn moves to bigger stages while generating vital revenue for the club.

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  • Ntuthuko Mlotshwa Lerumo LionsBackpagepix

    Mlotshwa heads to the Chilli Boys

    Ntuthuko Mlotshwa is the headline departure, with the striker finalising a move to Chippa United.

    Mlotshwa enjoyed a clinical campaign last term, finishing as the joint top goalscorer in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with 13 goals, sharing the Golden Boot honours with Ronaldo van Neel.

    Maphari remains confident that the void left by his star forward will be filled quickly thanks to the club's robust recruitment network.

    "That's generally one of the ways the team will generate an income, but we've got a very good scouting programme and we've already found a replacement for him with the same build and playing style.

    "We are looking good in terms of replacements," Maphari said.

  • Siphesihle Tati, Kaizer Chiefs

    Tati secures TS Galaxy switch

    Joining the exodus to the Betway Premiership is Siphesihle Tati, who is set to link up with TS Galaxy.

    The midfielder, who previously featured for the Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge side, has finally earned his breakthrough into the senior top flight after proving his worth under Maphari’s tutelage.

    "Also, Siphesihle Tati is going to TS Galaxy.

    "Personal terms have been agreed, and the teams have a club-to-club agreement.

    "Those deals are agreed for Chippa and TS Galaxy," the coach confirmed.


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  • Chippa United, April 2026Backpage

    A platform for future talent

    Far from being frustrated by the loss of his best personnel, Maphari believes these high-profile transfers will actually help the club's long-term recruitment efforts.

    By demonstrating a pathway to the Premiership, Lerumo Lions are becoming an attractive destination for the country's best young prospects.

    "It's exciting for us because it shows that we are doing a great job.

    "We are happy for the players to move forward and, on the other hand, it actually attracts more quality to our team because players feel like this is a team that will give them the platform and we won't stand in their way when good things come," Maphari concluded.

    The coach is also set to further his own development by undertaking his CAF B coaching license in August.