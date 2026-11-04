40' CELEBRATION IN MEMORY OF JESUS DE MIGUEL - The Argentine keeps his celebration subdued. He was born in Tenerife, where Andorra footballer Jesus de Miguel died in tragic circumstances in recent days after suffering a cardiac arrest during the match against Tenerife. Nico Paz runs to the bench, picks up a shirt bearing a photo of the footballer and shows it to the cameras.

40' GOAL - Como strike on the counter-attack. Da Cunha plays Douvikas through, and he lays the ball off to Nico Paz. Spotting Risser slightly out of position, Paz beats him with a powerful, precise shot.

32' GOAL - Spectacular football from Genoa, who go from Butez to the goal in 5 passes. The goalkeeper finds Valle on the left. The full-back plays it to Perrone, who turns and switches the ball to Nico Paz on the right. The Argentine drives forward and crosses towards the far post, where Valle arrives at pace and, off balance, volleys the ball first time back into the middle of the area for Douvikas to tap in his second.

25' CHANCE - Couto finds Douvikas, who lays the ball off for Nico Paz. A first touch and a one-two take him past the defence and leave him one-on-one with Risser, but the goalkeeper comes out well to thwart the Argentine's attempt to dribble past him.

17' - Ivanovic and Kempf clash heads heavily, causing concern among the players on the pitch. Play stops for at least 1 minute. With help from the medical staff, both recover and return to the field.

15' PENALTY AWARDED, THEN OVERTURNED BY VAR - Thauvin reaches the byline on the right and crosses towards the centre of the area. Caqueret gets in the way, and the ball strikes his chest with his arm outstretched. The referee awards a penalty, but after a lengthy check VAR calls Saggi to the monitor. Saggi overturns the decision.

7' GOAL - After a short Como corner, the ensuing cross finds Perrone at the far post. The midfielder rises to head the ball towards the post furthest from him, the near post from where the cross came, but Douvikas reacts quickest to turn it in.

1' - Straight away, Thauvin wins the ball in the attacking third and shoots first time towards Butez's goal. The goalkeeper is well positioned and saves comfortably.

0' Kick-off at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium at 21:00

ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE