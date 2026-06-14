Lehlohonolo Seema sings the praises of Orlando Pirates new signing Bohlale Ngwato but warns 'There's a big room for improvement on a lot of aspects'

Lehlohonolo Seema has provided an honest assessment of Bohlale Ngwato following the youngster's high-profile move to the reigning PSL champions.

The 19-year-old winger has completed a switch from Siwelele FC to the Buccaneers, marking a massive step up for a player who has only tasted a dozen top-flight matches so far in his blossoming career.

Seema, who served as Ngwato's head coach at Siwelele, admits he would have preferred more time to mould the attacker but acknowledges the lure of the Soweto giants.

"Look, he's a talented young man and I would have loved to have him [much longer] because there's still a lot that he still needs to learn - to make him stronger. But there's no doubt there's talent there, and he can go as far as he wants if he becomes serious, and he stays on the course," Seema told Soccer Laduma.