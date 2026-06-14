Lehlohonolo Seema sings the praises of Orlando Pirates new signing Bohlale Ngwato but warns 'There's a big room for improvement on a lot of aspects'
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Raw talent and the 'learning' process
Lehlohonolo Seema has provided an honest assessment of Bohlale Ngwato following the youngster's high-profile move to the reigning PSL champions.
The 19-year-old winger has completed a switch from Siwelele FC to the Buccaneers, marking a massive step up for a player who has only tasted a dozen top-flight matches so far in his blossoming career.
Seema, who served as Ngwato's head coach at Siwelele, admits he would have preferred more time to mould the attacker but acknowledges the lure of the Soweto giants.
"Look, he's a talented young man and I would have loved to have him [much longer] because there's still a lot that he still needs to learn - to make him stronger. But there's no doubt there's talent there, and he can go as far as he wants if he becomes serious, and he stays on the course," Seema told Soccer Laduma.
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Handling the mental demands of the PSL
While the technical ability is clear, Seema highlighted the emotional and mental maturity required to survive at a club of Pirates' stature.
Recalling a difficult moment after a match against Golden Arrows, the coach revealed how the youngster struggled to cope with a poor performance, highlighting his sensitive nature during his development phase.
"I remember one game against Golden Arrows, and at the hotel, he was crying [after the match]. He was not himself and I had to talk to him.
"I mean, I had to ask some of my technical team members to talk to him. I had to tell him that, look, these things happen in football, and if you don't play well, it does not make you a bad player," Seema explained.
Under the scrutiny that accompanies being a Pirates player, such resilience will be tested weekly.
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The need for a supportive environment
Seema emphasized that Ngwato is a player who thrives on man-management and encouragement rather than "tough love" alone.
The former defender believes the environment Pirates create around the teenager will be vital to whether he sinks or swims in the Betway Premiership, especially given his relative lack of experience at the highest level.
"He's one guy that needs to be hugged and shown love and to talk to him. In terms of pressure, I don't know if he would handle it.
"There's a big room for improvement on a lot of aspects," Seema warned.
However, he was quick to praise the player's attitude, adding: "He's willing to learn; he's a good boy. There is no troubles with him. He's a boy that is willing to listen, and that's what is good about him. He's able to listen and take instructions."
Pirates' long-term investment in youth
The Buccaneers appear to be taking a long-term view with Ngwato, reportedly handing him a five-year contract.
This suggests that Abdeslam Ouaddou and the Pirates technical team are prepared to exercise the patience Seema advocates for.
Ngwato is part of a significant recruitment drive at Mayfair, joining fellow new arrivals Gamphani Lungu, Sbangani Zulu, and Mthetheleli Mthiyane.
As the reigning champions look to maintain their dominance, the focus will be on whether Ngwato can refine his mentality and adapt to the rigours of professional football.
"There's still a lot that he can learn in football. Also, his mentality. To say, 'Look, it was not my day' and wait for the next one," Seema concluded.