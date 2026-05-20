Lehlohonolo Seema says Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane futures will be decided by Kaizer Chiefs after Siwelele FC stint – 'Every coach would love to have them'

Siwelele FC head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has expressed his desire to work more closely with Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane, noting that a full pre-season would be essential to getting the best out of the Kaizer Chiefs loanees.

Both players have found regular minutes hard to come by since swapping the Glamour Boys for Siwelele on loan, following a difficult period at Naturena where they struggled to break into the matchday squad.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Seema highlighted the talent the duo possesses but explained that the high-pressure environment of the relegation scrap and a congested fixture list made it difficult to integrate them fully.

He remains hopeful that a longer-term arrangement could be reached if Chiefs are willing to negotiate another loan spell for the 2026/27 season.