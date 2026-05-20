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Lehlohonolo Seema says Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane futures will be decided by Kaizer Chiefs after Siwelele FC stint – 'Every coach would love to have them'
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Seema wants more time with Chiefs pair
Siwelele FC head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has expressed his desire to work more closely with Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane, noting that a full pre-season would be essential to getting the best out of the Kaizer Chiefs loanees.
Both players have found regular minutes hard to come by since swapping the Glamour Boys for Siwelele on loan, following a difficult period at Naturena where they struggled to break into the matchday squad.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Seema highlighted the talent the duo possesses but explained that the high-pressure environment of the relegation scrap and a congested fixture list made it difficult to integrate them fully.
He remains hopeful that a longer-term arrangement could be reached if Chiefs are willing to negotiate another loan spell for the 2026/27 season.
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Waiting on the decision from Naturena
The Siwelele boss made it clear that while he is a fan of their abilities, the logistics of a permanent move or an extension are out of his hands.
He stressed that the club is waiting for guidance from the Chiefs hierarchy before making any definitive plans for the squad next year, as the parent club will need to assess their own technical requirements.
"I need to work with them from the beginning of the season, in pre-season, and then we set our goals.
"They are good players, and every coach would love to have them in their team, but unfortunately, time was not on their side because this team had to win games, and we had to save ourselves," Seema said.
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The impact of the World Cup schedule
Seema pointed to external factors, including the disrupted domestic calendar, as a reason for the limited roles played by Zwane and Mashiane.
With the team fighting for survival, the coaching staff opted for consistency over experimentation, which limited Zwane to just seven appearances while Mashiane has featured only once this term.
"Games were coming thick and fast because of the World Cup, so we had to work hard.
"There are players that, if their teams want us to have them, we can definitely have them from pre-season because I can tell you they are good players," the coach added, further emphasising his belief in their potential despite the lack of minutes on the pitch.
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Prospective plans for the 2026/27 campaign
While the immediate focus is on finishing the current season strongly, the prospect of a full pre-season with the duo is an exciting one for Seema.
He believes that with a proper training block, both Zwane and Mashiane could become integral parts of the Siwelele starting XI if Chiefs decide their development is best served away from Soweto for another year.
"If they are available, why not? It's not our decision to make. We will have to wait on [Chiefs]," Seema concluded.
The ball is now firmly in the court of the Amakhosi management, who must decide whether these young talents have a future in the first-team squad at Naturena or if another loan move is the best path forward.