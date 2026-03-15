Lehlohonolo Seema rates Orlando Pirates' PSL title chances against Mamelodi Sundowns after Siwelele FC frustrated the Soweto giants
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Bucs and Downs' relentless battle for league supremacy
Orlando Pirates are bidding to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of the Premier Soccer League.
The Soweto giants are out to block their traditional rivals from sealing a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.
Just a point separates leaders Pirates and Masandawana, who are second on the table.
But the Brazilians have an opportunity to go two points clear at the top if they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.
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Can Pirates win PSL title? Seema answers
After leading Siwelele FC to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Amatel Arena on Saturday, Lehlohonolo Seema rates Pirates' chances of winning the title.
"I think Orlando Pirates are a team that can still go and win this league," Seema told the media after the match.
“I don't think that the draw is bad for them or makes them look like a bad team because we suffered until the end. We played against this team twice and lost, but I can at least smile that we came from Orlando with a point.”
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The final stretch
The quest to be crowned PSL champions has entered the final stretch, and Pirates are left with nine games to seal the championship.
Sundowns, on the other hand, have 10 games remaining in their push to defend the crown.
That makes the upcoming days highly anticipated, and a brutal battle for league honours is expected between the two giants.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Advantage Pirates?
While the Buccaneers are solely focusing on PSL business, Sundowns are still chasing the CAF Champions League title.
The Champions League is a demanding competition and increases the workload on Masandawana.
It is a situation Pirates will be hoping hands them an advantage in this title race.