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Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates
Khothatso Leballo

Lehlohonolo Seema rates Orlando Pirates' PSL title chances against Mamelodi Sundowns after Siwelele FC frustrated the Soweto giants

The battle for the Premier Soccer League crown has turned into a brutal duel between the Buccaneers and Masandawana. With the margins so tight, the closeness of the race is setting up a dramatic photo finish to the season.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Marcelo Allende, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Bucs and Downs' relentless battle for league supremacy

    Orlando Pirates are bidding to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of the Premier Soccer League.

    The Soweto giants are out to block their traditional rivals from sealing a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.

    Just a point separates leaders Pirates and Masandawana, who are second on the table.

    But the Brazilians have an opportunity to go two points clear at the top if they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.

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  • Lehlohonolo Seema, Siwelele FC, November 2025Backpage

    Can Pirates win PSL title? Seema answers

    After leading Siwelele FC to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Amatel Arena on Saturday, Lehlohonolo Seema rates Pirates' chances of winning the title.

    "I think Orlando Pirates are a team that can still go and win this league," Seema told the media after the match.

    “I don't think that the draw is bad for them or makes them look like a bad team because we suffered until the end. We played against this team twice and lost, but I can at least smile that we came from Orlando with a point.”

  • Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The final stretch

    The quest to be crowned PSL champions has entered the final stretch, and Pirates are left with nine games to seal the championship.

    Sundowns, on the other hand, have 10 games remaining in their push to defend the crown.

    That makes the upcoming days highly anticipated, and a brutal battle for league honours is expected between the two giants.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Advantage Pirates?

    While the Buccaneers are solely focusing on PSL business, Sundowns are still chasing the CAF Champions League title.

    The Champions League is a demanding competition and increases the workload on Masandawana.

    It is a situation Pirates will be hoping hands them an advantage in this title race.

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