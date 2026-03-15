Lehlohonolo Seema rates Orlando Pirates' PSL title chances against Mamelodi Sundowns after Siwelele FC frustrated the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates are bidding to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of the Premier Soccer League.

The Soweto giants are out to block their traditional rivals from sealing a record-extending ninth consecutive league title.

Just a point separates leaders Pirates and Masandawana, who are second on the table.

But the Brazilians have an opportunity to go two points clear at the top if they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.