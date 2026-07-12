Lehlohonolo Seema plays down expectations surrounding Orlando Pirates arrivals at Siwelele - 'I can't really say much at the moment'

Siwelele head coach Lehlohonolo Seema is staying grounded despite the arrivals of defender Thabiso Sesane and midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja from Orlando Pirates.

The duo joins the club during a busy window that saw an unprecedented 23 players depart the team, but Seema is wary of placing too much pressure on the newcomers, given their recent injury struggles.

"In terms of Sesane, let me see," Seema told Soccer Laduma.

"I know he's a good player, but I can't really say much at the moment. He had a long-term injury. Let's see how he looks and... I don't want to talk now.

"It would be unfair to him and also to me. Even Rasebotja. Same," he stated when addressing the fitness and potential impact of his recruits.



