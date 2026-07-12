Lehlohonolo Seema plays down expectations surrounding Orlando Pirates arrivals at Siwelele - 'I can't really say much at the moment'
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Cautious approach to new signings
Siwelele head coach Lehlohonolo Seema is staying grounded despite the arrivals of defender Thabiso Sesane and midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja from Orlando Pirates.
The duo joins the club during a busy window that saw an unprecedented 23 players depart the team, but Seema is wary of placing too much pressure on the newcomers, given their recent injury struggles.
"In terms of Sesane, let me see," Seema told Soccer Laduma.
"I know he's a good player, but I can't really say much at the moment. He had a long-term injury. Let's see how he looks and... I don't want to talk now.
"It would be unfair to him and also to me. Even Rasebotja. Same," he stated when addressing the fitness and potential impact of his recruits.
Addressing the squad overhaul
The decision to release 23 players has left many questioning the depth of the squad.
However, Seema insisted that the move was necessary to find a balance between veteran leadership and emerging talent following the loss of several key defensive pillars during the off-season.
"I had to [get some players]. I was short of a bit of experience.
"We are trying to find the balance, you know. Yeah.
"It will help us a lot. Especially after losing Pogiso Sanoka, Nyiko Mobbie, and Thabo Makhele," the coach explained.
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Building for the season opener
Despite the massive turnover in personnel, Seema is confident that the squad will be prepared for their opening PSL fixture.
"I'm telling you now, the team is shaping up nicely," he added.
"Of course, we are not a team that will break the bank with big-name players.
"I believe that these young ones also deserve a chance."
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'It's going to be an exciting season'
He emphasised a philosophy of internal promotion, making it clear that the club will not deviate from its strategy of developing young players from the Diski Challenge ranks.
"You wouldn't want a situation where you promote the DDC players last season, and now you bring a lot of people that might put them out.
"So you need to find the balance in certain areas so that you can have a balanced team.
"It's going to be an exciting season.
"I'm happy," Seema concluded.
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