Legendary South Africa midfielder Jali advises Matrose after Orlando Pirates snub - 'He mustn't lose it'

BackpagepixSeth WillisLegendary South Africa midfielder Jali advises Matrose after Orlando Pirates snub - 'He mustn't lose it'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedOrlando PiratesChippa UnitedA. JaliThe former Bafana Bafana international is convinced the ex-Bucs player can still make his name with the Chilli Boys.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMatrose recently returned to Chippa UnitedThe midfielder struggled to make an impact at BucsHe is back at former club and Jali shares his mindCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below