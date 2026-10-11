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Led by September's best: 5 talents worth watching in the sixth round of the Joy Elite League

Originals
The Shortlist
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Hilal U21 vs Al Watan U21
Al Hilal U21
Al Watan U21
Al Ahli U21 vs Al Wehda U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Wehda U21
Al Nassr U21 vs Al-Tadamon U21
Al Nassr U21
Al-Tadamon U21
Al Ittihad U21 vs Al Kholood U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Kholood U21
Al Najmah U21 vs Al Fateh U21
Al Najmah U21
Al Fateh U21
Saudi Arabia

Who among the young stars is shining?

The Joy Elite League, the Saudi U-21 League, returns this week after a break of more than three weeks. Fans will be eager to see again the talents who caught the eye in earlier rounds.

Five matches open the sixth round on Monday, with another seven to follow the next day.

  • Ammar Al-Ghamdi: the best in September

    No star has fans more excited than Ammar Al-Ghamdi. The Al-Ittihad striker takes centre stage when his side host Al-Khaleej in the closing match of the round.

    Al-Ghamdi ranks among the standout performers of this season's Joy Elite League, and arguably stands above the lot. His decisive goals, struck in all manner of ways, make the case for him.

    The young forward hit his peak in the last round. His hat-trick fired Al-Ittihad to a 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly and earned him the competition's best player award for September.

    That strike made it four games running on the scoresheet, taking Al-Ghamdi to six goals in the current Joy Elite League campaign. He'll be looking to add to that tally against Al-Khaleej.

  • Moussa Adam

    Over on the other side of Jeddah, another star has lit up the last four rounds of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. This time it's with traditional rivals Al-Ahli. His name is Musa Adam.

    Adam has scored in each of the last four rounds. His only blank came in the opener, when Ziyad Aba came in for him and hit a hat-trick against Al-Fayha.

    Expect Musa Adam to keep that hot streak going against Al-Wehda, who boast the second worst defence in the Roshn Saudi Pro League this season. They've shipped 11 goals, level with Al-Jabalain.

  • Louay Al-Obeidi

    The same goes for Louai Al-Obaidi. The Tunisian striker is gearing up to face Al-Watan in the sixth round of the Roshn Elite League with Al-Hilal.

    Al-Obaidi has caught the eye over the last two rounds. He struck twice against NEOM and added another against Al-Jabalain, despite his side being held to a 3-3 draw in that latter match.

    Now the Tunisian has a golden chance to swell his tally, especially with Al-Watan having shipped four goals in a single game against Al-Ahli.

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  • Jefferson Ramos

    Al-Fateh sit second in the Joy Elite League, and they face Al-Najma knowing a win could fire them to the summit. Cape Verdean striker Jefferson Ramos wants exactly the same.

    Ramos has been one of the standout names of the season so far. Six goals have flowed from the forward, the last of them sinking Al-Uruba in the previous round to hand Al-Fateh the win.

    Al-Najma offer him the perfect chance to pad that total. They have shipped 9 goals in 5 matches, almost two a game.

  • Asem Mohamed

    The biggest chance of the upcoming round falls not to one of those already shining, but to a player still waiting for his moment, one that has eluded him since the season began.

    Step forward Asem Mohammed. The Al-Nassr striker takes on bottom club Al-Tadamon in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

    Asem shone last season, but his level has dropped sharply this term. He is yet to find the net.

    This match hands the young Saudi striker a golden opportunity to open his account, the kind that rarely comes around. Al-Tadamon own the worst defence in the competition, shipping 16 goals in 4 matches at an average of four per game.

    Mohammed Al-Issa has Al-Tadamon to thank for his place at the top of the scoring charts in this edition of the Joy Elite League. The Al-Ettifaq player bagged four against them in a 10-goal rout for the Knights of Al-Dahna.

    Asem Mohammed will be desperate to do the same, rediscover his best form and join the race for the Golden Boot.