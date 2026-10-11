The biggest chance of the upcoming round falls not to one of those already shining, but to a player still waiting for his moment, one that has eluded him since the season began.
Step forward Asem Mohammed. The Al-Nassr striker takes on bottom club Al-Tadamon in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Asem shone last season, but his level has dropped sharply this term. He is yet to find the net.
This match hands the young Saudi striker a golden opportunity to open his account, the kind that rarely comes around. Al-Tadamon own the worst defence in the competition, shipping 16 goals in 4 matches at an average of four per game.
Mohammed Al-Issa has Al-Tadamon to thank for his place at the top of the scoring charts in this edition of the Joy Elite League. The Al-Ettifaq player bagged four against them in a 10-goal rout for the Knights of Al-Dahna.
Asem Mohammed will be desperate to do the same, rediscover his best form and join the race for the Golden Boot.