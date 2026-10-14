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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
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Led by Al Ahly's magician: the best five stars of matchday six of the Joy Elite League

Originals
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Ahli U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Taawoun U21
Al Fateh U21
Saudi Arabia

Talents who have shone in the Saudi Under-21 League

Round six of the Joy Elite League, Saudi Arabia's Under-21 competition, belonged to the kids. A handful of them dragged their sides to positive results on individual brilliance alone.

Only eight matches went ahead, with four more postponed. That hardly thinned out the list of talents who stole the spotlight.

  • Moussa Adam: Al Ahly's magician

    Moussa Adam was the standout player of that round. The Al-Ahli star dragged his side into second place in the Joy Elite League table with a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda.

    Credit goes to Moussa for leading the Jeddah-based side to victory despite playing almost the entire second half with only 10 men, Mohammed Al-Malki having been sent off in the 50th minute.

    The young player scored Al-Ahli's two goals in the 6th and 44th minutes. The significance lay not only in the goals themselves but in the manner of them.

    Adam led the attack down the right flank for the first, using his individual skill before pouncing on the ball as it arrived in front of goal.

    His second came from a superb run onto a through ball that sent him clear, and he turned it into the net.

    That makes it five consecutive matches on the scoresheet in the Joy Elite League for Moussa Adam. The opening round is the only one in which he has failed to find the net, and his tally now stands at 6.

  • Abdelmajid Al-Sharif

    Abdulmajeed Al-Sharif did it again. The Al-Taawoun star dominated the headlines for a second straight round in the Joy Elite League.

    Two goals from Al-Sharif carried Al-Taawoun to a 5-4 win over Al-Khaleej, the most thrilling match of the Saudi Under-21 League season so far.

    He had done exactly the same thing a round earlier, grabbing a brace in a 4-3 defeat to Al-Riyadh.

    Just two rounds have been enough for Al-Sharif to establish himself as the Wolves' number one man, pulling the rug from under Bousef Al-Salem, who had scored all three of the team's goals across the opening two rounds.

  • Mohannad Al-Jizani

    A new star announced himself in round six of the Joy Elite League, and he did it in Al-Qadsiah colours against Al-Ansar in Medina.

    Muhannad Al-Jizani settled the match on his own. The young forward struck twice to send Al-Qadsiah to a 2-1 win over Al-Ansar.

    Oddly enough, those were his first goals of the campaign. Al-Jizani now sits alongside the likes of Basel Al-Abadi and Fahad Al-Shamri among the names making their mark at Al-Qadsiah.

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  • Ammar Al-Ghamdi

    Talk about brilliance in the Joy Elite League this season and one name comes up first: Ammar Al-Ghamdi, the Al-Ittihad striker who keeps on shining.

    Al-Khaleej offered a stubborn puzzle, and the Jeddah side cracked it only by leaning on the exceptional talents of their young forward.

    One goal settled it. Al-Ghamdi grabbed Al-Ittihad's winner, sealing the three points and keeping them top of the table, with neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli breathing down their necks.

    That magical left foot did the damage again, as he found himself one-on-one with the Al-Khaleej goalkeeper and finished superbly into the back of the net.

    Five games in a row he has now scored. The strike was his seventh of the Joy Elite League season, and it makes him a serious contender for the Golden Boot.

  • Jefferson Ramos

    Al-Fateh may have surrendered second place in the Saudi Under-21 League, but their Cape Verdean recruit Jefferson Ramos hasn't lost his sparkle.

    Ramos grabbed Al-Fateh's second in a 2-2 draw with Al-Najma, a result that stung after they had built a two-goal cushion inside the opening 55 minutes.

    The finish said plenty about his instincts in the box. A cross came in and he met it with his head to find the net.

    That strike was his seventh of the campaign, keeping the African forward in the thick of the race for the Golden Boot.