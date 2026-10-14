Moussa Adam was the standout player of that round. The Al-Ahli star dragged his side into second place in the Joy Elite League table with a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda.

Credit goes to Moussa for leading the Jeddah-based side to victory despite playing almost the entire second half with only 10 men, Mohammed Al-Malki having been sent off in the 50th minute.

The young player scored Al-Ahli's two goals in the 6th and 44th minutes. The significance lay not only in the goals themselves but in the manner of them.

Adam led the attack down the right flank for the first, using his individual skill before pouncing on the ball as it arrived in front of goal.

His second came from a superb run onto a through ball that sent him clear, and he turned it into the net.

That makes it five consecutive matches on the scoresheet in the Joy Elite League for Moussa Adam. The opening round is the only one in which he has failed to find the net, and his tally now stands at 6.